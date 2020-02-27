‘not-if-but-when’:-no-coronavirus-situations-documented-in-hillsborough-county-area-leaders-retaining-guard-up

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Officers from the Town of Tampa and Hillsborough County joined together on Thursday to deal with fears about the coronavirus and go over what preparations are in position if it were being to hit Tampa Bay.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller called the coronavirus – or COVID-19 a “global problem that has the possible to protect our entire group.” Miller, nonetheless, confident citizens the virus is not impacting the space at this time.

“Let me make it beautifully clear, there have been no noted circumstances of this health issues in Hillsborough County. Zero scenarios,” Miller mentioned. “But that does not imply that we can turn out to be complacent in what could develop into a pretty serious risk to our community.”

In accordance to the commissioner, the county’s workplace of unexpected emergency administration has been operating with community safety officers from the Metropolis of Tampa to make sure the neighborhood is geared up to react to the coronavirus.

“Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa officials are in continuous interaction with the Florida of Division of Wellness and our community basic safety leadership whilst we monitor world and countrywide events affiliated with the probable distribute of this virus,” Miller said.

Miller claimed preventing the coronavirus is similar to keeping away from the chilly and flu. He presented the subsequent suggestions to remain healthy:

Clean your hands normally

Use hand sanitizer

Continue to be away from individuals who are sick

If you are unwell, keep residence

He also encouraged Hillsborough County people to hold an eye on the county’s emergency management internet site for the latest coronavirus facts.

The City of Tampa also has sources for people to keep knowledgeable. Mayor Jane Castor stated all through the information meeting citizens can text TAMPA Prepared to 888-777 to get signed up to obtain text message updates about the virus and other metropolis emergencies.

“As we carefully monitor this tragic coronavirus outbreak all over the earth, we will have to acquire the strategy of ‘not if, but when,’” Castor said. “And which is why we’re standing below to defend our very various and at any time-increasing neighborhood in Hillsborough County.”

Castor states the city has options in position to react to “communicable disease threats” but pointed out that each form provides one of a kind challenges.

“We will keep on being adaptable and modify our system as essential as we get pointers from the CDC and federal government wellbeing agencies,” she stated. “This problem is continually evolving. We’re here with our associates to make sure our citizens we are as well prepared as feasible to offer with this disorder if and when it arrives in our community.”

The mayor claims metropolis EMS personnel will be additional diligent when it comes to looking for signs or symptoms of respiratory sicknesses.

In addition to becoming organized and trying to keep you healthier, Mayor Castor also urged citizens to be careful when it comes to info about the coronavirus.

“There are and will continue to be a whole lot of rumors,” she reported. “It’s vitally essential that all residents get their news from a reliable supply.”

