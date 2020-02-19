[Not just a man’s disease: How heart disease affects women and what to do about it | Opinion]

CLOSE Although heart disease was once most prevalent in the U.S. Northeast, the Deep South now has the highest rates.

When we think of different health conditions, there is a propensity to think of certain diseases as “male” or “female.”

For instance, we primarily think of breast cancer as a women’s disease and often associate heart disease as a man’s disease.

In the case of breast cancer, this is a valid viewpoint, as less than 1% of breast cancer cases develop in men. When it comes to heart disease, however, this is a misguided sentiment.

The leading killer

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading killer of both men and women. About one in 16 women age 20 and older has coronary heart disease. Beyond this alarming statistic, what is particularly sobering is that only approximately half of women recognize that heart disease is the No. 1 killer among women, claiming more women’s lives than all forms of cancer combined.

Heart disease is a condition with which my family is all too familiar. My father suddenly and unexpectedly died of cardiac arrest at the age of 45. At the time, my mother was 39, with five children still living at home. My mother had a cardiac arrest at the age of 64. Thankfully, she was in an emergency department when this happened; her only symptom was ‘unusual fatigue and unrelenting heartburn for several weeks.’ Last year, I unexpectedly lost my brother to chronic heart disease; he was 55.

Where heart health vigilance can differ between men and women is in recognizing the symptoms associated with heart attacks. Common symptoms for both men and women include chest discomfort, discomfort in other areas of the upper body (one or both arms, back, neck, jaw, or stomach), shortness of breath and other signs like cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.

Nevertheless, while the most common symptom for men is what we think of as the most obvious sign – chest pain or discomfort – women may experience more subtle symptoms, particularly shortness of breath, unusual fatigue, nausea/vomiting and back or jaw pain – sometimes without any obvious chest discomfort or pain.

Develop healthy habits

Moreover, it is not just heavy smokers, or stressed out or overweight women, who can fall victim to heart disease. Seemingly healthy women can also suffer a heart attack (i.e., my mother). It is these women who often write the symptoms off as something else – extra stress or work (i.e., my mother) – and delay potentially life-saving care.

All the more reason it is imperative that women take intentional steps to take charge of their heart health by establishing healthy habits, having regular conversations with their primary care provider about their risk factors and family medical history, and staying alert to the more subtle symptoms that can present in women experiencing heart disease.

The proactive steps we can take to improve and maintain heart health are similar for men and women – establishing healthy eating habits; making time for regular physical activity; refraining from tobacco use; being aware of personal health numbers like blood pressure and cholesterol levels, waist size and body mass index; and ensuring that both you and your primary care provider understand your family’s medical history as it pertains to heart conditions.

I hope you will join me in taking charge of your heart health year-round and encouraging all of the women – and men – in your life to do the same.

Michelle Watson, RN, MSN, is senior vice president and chief nursing officer at LifePoint Health.

