Not just ‘Parasite’: Powerful South Korean documentary also for Oscar at the weekend

SEOUL, February 8 (UPI) – While all eyes will be on parasite, the film by director Bong Joon-ho, nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, another South Korean film, is making history in Hollywood this weekend.

In absence, a 29-minute documentary by director Yi Seung-jun and producer Gary Byung-seok Kam about the Sewol ferry disaster in South Korea in 2014, is nominated for the best documentary short story, another premiere for a Korean film.





And while parasite casts a somber, humorous light on the omnipresent feeling of inequality in South Korean society. In absence repeats one of the most painful events in the country’s recent history.

The film begins on April 16, 2014, when a passenger ferry with 476 passengers and crew, MV Sewol, picked up a dangerous listing near Jeju Island before capsizing. Ultimately, more than 300 people would be killed in the disaster, including around 250 students from Danwon High School in Ansan.

The tragedy shook South Korean society deeply. The outrage was directed at the ship owners, the crew and the captain, who had left the ship with more than half of the passengers still on board, as well as the lax supervisory authorities and the botched government bailouts.

The indecisiveness and inaction of the Coast Guard and other authorities left students on board the slowly sinking ship, many of whom had been instructed to stay there and await further instructions.

A passenger who managed to escape said in the film: “The one who was supposed to protect us was absent there.”

After the tragedy, there were also no answers as to why things went wrong. The government of the then President Park Geun-hye was accused of holding back information, hindering an independent investigation, and even delaying the recovery of the sunken ship.

Coping with the catastrophe caused a backlash, which became one of the main triggers for the candlelight revolution. This protest movement eventually led to their impeachment and impeachment in 2017. In 2018, Park was found guilty of abuse of power and sentenced to forced labor and 24 years in prison.

The heartbreaking documentation contains audio and video material from the archive of the disaster as well as interviews with survivors, rescue divers and family members of the victims. The film previously won first prize in the long form category at the World Press Photo Digital Storytelling Contest.