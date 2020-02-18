[not-likely-mates:-pigeon-&-chihuahua-form-astounding-bond]

(WHEC/NBC News) An unlikely regional duo is having media inquiries from about the planet right after a Facebook article celebrating their friendship went viral.

Lundy, an eight-7 days-previous Chihuahua, and Herman, a pigeon, have been having some fun currently being roommates at The Mia Foundation in Hilton, New York for additional than a month.

Gary and Sue Rogers operate the non-revenue that helps animals with distinctive wants and birth defects.

Sue said Herman was introduced in additional than a calendar year ago as a long lasting resident, unable to fly most probable thanks to West Nile Virus or a mind injury. Lundy arrived 6 months in the past from North Carolina with distinctive demands unable to walk with his back again legs.

“Thursday night time I took Herman out of his playpen to give him some time out and I place him in a pet mattress and then I had to are likely to Lundy so I place Lundy in with him,” Sue stated. “They just looked genuinely adorable jointly so I took some images and posted them to Facebook and the subsequent morning it was outrageous.”

