“Not practical” for everyone to walk to work, says Independent TD

The Green Party’s request for a reduction in Ireland’s carbon emissions is unworkable and talking about everyone going to work is impractical, said a prominent independent DT.

Denis Naughten, who is the chairman of the regional group of non-partisan deputies, spoke after the Greens published a list of 17 demands the party wants to address before considering a coalition government with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Naughten said there was a need to stop “ghost boxing” and move on to appropriate negotiations for a government program.

Any coalition government between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and one of the small parties may also require the support of a number of independents

Mr. Naughten, who is a TD for the riding of Roscommon-Galway, warned that green proposals were not possible and that it was not practical to have everyone walk to work to help reach the objectives of the Green Party.

“We must consider practical measures,” said Mr. Naughten. According to the DT, the best way to create a stable government is to have the two main parties with a third smaller party, then the eight independent DTs.

“It is our preference. The reality is that we need a government urgently to make decisions that need to be made in the next two weeks.

“It is imperative that we have a government in place to make the best decisions for the benefit of the country,” he said.

Naughten said the document by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael was “very useful” and that “within two weeks” there could be a program for the government. The difficulty, however, was who would be seated around the table.

“I am delighted that they [the Green Party] have released this particular document, and I hope it can help move things forward. But personally, and from my own experience as Minister of Climate Action, the annual reduction of 7% of carbon is unattainable, “he said today with Seán O’Rourke on RTÉ Radio One.

“To speak and give listeners an idea of ​​the type of characters we are talking about here – if we banned every particular car in the country and everyone walked to work every day, we would achieve this goal for 14 months of the five coming years.

“If we slaughter every animal in this country, we still will not reach the five-year target that the Greens set here – this is the type of ladder they are talking about and it is not possible to do it from very short period of time, and we have to practically examine the kind of measures and changes that are to take place, and there absolutely must be a very different economy now, no doubt about it, and there are huge possibilities for people to work from home and significantly reduce their transportation emissions, but it is not practical to talk about all those who commute to work.

Green red lines

Meanwhile, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said that tackling the climate and biodiversity crisis “is a red line” for his party to enter into formal coalition negotiations with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, he said that a “scale and level of ambition” should be defined to reduce pollution levels and do so in a way to ensure the “just transition”.

“So in terms of this larger, larger project that we think should be undertaken, it is absolutely a broad red line,” he said.

Thursday, the Green Party left 17 commitments she is looking for of both parties before taking part in the talks. Senior Officials at Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil Think they can go to negotiations on a coalition government with the Green Party on the basis of these tomorrows.

But Ryan said clarity is needed to know that the next government will change Ireland to a “greener” country and that scientific advice is taken into account.

Besides tackling climate change, he said, the other two main objectives would be the development of social housing and the conversion to a universal public health system.

The document on Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil was “ambitious”, but it was not a bad thing because it defined the main lines, he said.

Ryan said that for any party entering government, it takes a few weeks to review all the issues.

If Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are going to change the nature of the economy to public housing and public health, they should be specific about how they are going to do it, said Ryan. The leader of the Green Party said that instead of investing heavily in new road projects, he was calling for more investment in infrastructure for cycling and walking.

In the current crisis, more people are working from home and some of these activities should be continued when the country returns to normal, as this would ease some of the congestion on our roads, he added.

Ryan also said he was confident that any new government would follow through on the climate action plan.

“I expect any new government to introduce this within the first 100 days. I take this for granted, and I think the other parties have agreed to that. I see no problem in introducing this. The question is, how big is the ambition for change? “