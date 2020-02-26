not-quick:-okoro-returns,-auburn-survives-exam-from-ole-miss-out-on

AUBURN — Almost nothing has occur easy for Auburn more than the past month. It appears to be attainable that very little will arrive quick at any time again this period, even with Isaac Okoro again in the lineup.

The star freshman forward was back in the lineup Tuesday night in opposition to Ole Miss out on, contributing 10 points in 27 minutes as the 15th-rated Tigers beat the Rebels 67-58.

It was Auburn’s seventh straight acquire by solitary digits — with two double-digit losses stacked in between.

On Tuesday, the Tigers (24-four, 11-four SEC) hardly ever trailed and led from the 17: 51 minute of the initially 50 % all the way via the finish of regulation. But the Rebels (13-15, four-11) never went absent, possibly — when Devan Cambridge converted a steal and slam and hit a three-pointer to cap a nine- run and place the dwelling group up 12 with six: 07 still left to engage in, the site visitors strike back-to-again 3-tips and a pair of totally free throws to make it a 4-stage sport a minor extra than two minutes later.

But Ole Skip strike only a single extra discipline intention just after all those two designed 3s, which was a dunk from K.J. Buffen down eight with 44 seconds to go. Okoro, Austin Wiley, J’Von McCormick and Samir Doughty blended to make seven of 10 free throws down the extend to protect the victory.

Right here are a few takeaways:

one. Austin Wiley’s presence helped Auburn endure the ever-transforming Rebel protection.

The most challenging portion about participating in Kermit Davis’ teams, Auburn head coach Pearl reported Monday, is how tough they are to forecast defensively. Due to the fact they do not just play a single fashion, but alternatively several — Ole Miss out on threw a blend of person-to-gentleman and one-three-1 and two-three zone (in addition a great deal of halfcourt traps) at the house team.

That slowed the Tigers following they jumped out to what looked to be a commanding 25-11 direct a minimal additional than halfway as a result of the very first 50 %. From there, they scored only 11 details over the subsequent 13-plus minutes till Doughty took edge of a switch to person-to-gentleman protection with 3 straight drives to the basket that gained him two layups and a free throw.

“They seriously improved it up on us a ton. And we struggled in some of people traps with the spacing,” Pearl claimed. “We just didn’t execute. Turned it over a very little too a great deal.”

The 1 detail the Rebels did not have an respond to for, though, was the Tigers’ senior heart: Wiley scored a staff-major 15 on five-for-nine shooting (5-for-seven from the no cost toss line) to go along with 11 rebounds (four offensive, seven defensive) and two blocks.

He was confined to just 6 minutes in the 1st fifty percent following picking up two early fouls but was dominant in the second, scoring 11 of his factors and grabbing eight of his rebounds in 16 minutes.

“We worked on that in apply, just obtaining me the ball inside of, because they do not have a great deal of five-men, or a ton of men my size on their crew,” Wiley claimed. “So each time I get it I attempt to go up potent and just enable our crew.”

2. The Tigers answered Pearl’s obstacle on defense.

The concept from Pearl after Saturday’s acquire in excess of Tennessee, in which Auburn trailed by 17 factors early in the second 50 %, is that if his crew performs the variety of protection it played in that half above the relaxation of its games this year, it would have a possibility to earn them.

The Tigers did that Tuesday. That is why they led during a game where by they experienced stretches where by they merely could not put the ball in the hoop — Ole Pass up couldn’t possibly.

Following the Rebels made it a three-level sport early in the second 50 %, they skipped 8 straight photographs about a stretch of just about eight minutes. Right after they designed it a six-point sport with 4: 44 left, they skipped 7 of their remaining eight photographs.

“We just realized that they use a whole lot of ball screens, so we have to tag their significant adult males and get our 5 again and have our very hot hands and deflections, and create turnovers,” Okoro said.

3. Jaylin Williams has decided that this will be a 10-gentleman rotation.

Auburn hadn’t rotated 10 players in the course of the non-blowout part of a game since extremely early in the time, when freshman Tyrell Jones saw a handful of minutes guiding Doughty and McCormick at place guard. It seemed part of the motive that Williams performed as numerous minutes as he did from Georgia and Tennessee — after not participating in at all over the former nine online games — was that Okoro was sidelined.

But Williams performed well more than enough in each people game titles to force Pearl’s hand. The 6-foot-7 freshman ability ahead didn’t rating towards the Bulldogs, but he rebounded and manufactured stops on defense (the latter is part of what the head mentor mentioned saved him out of the rotation earlier in the year). He scored 8 details versus the Volunteers, which includes an alley-oop dunk to himself.

So even with Okoro again Tuesday, Williams nevertheless noticed 13 minutes off the bench powering starter Danjel Purifoy. And that was even with the senior taking part in quickly his finest match since his bout with the flu previously this month — he scored six points on three-for-five shooting and added a few rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Williams made the most of those people minutes. He scored six points on three-for-4 capturing and grabbed three rebounds.

“You could see his self esteem, his ability,” Pearl explained. “He produced some fantastic performs. His teammates have self-assurance in him. With Isaac currently being out, he really stepped up and actually helped us at that position.”