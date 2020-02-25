not-reasonable-to-paint-bernie-sanders-as-purple-scare

The bull’s-eye is on Bernie Sanders going into Tremendous Tuesday. Which implies critics and naysayers will slap a couple labels on him in initiatives to derail his rapid transferring practice to the Democratic nomination. No question the greatest takedown: He’s a scary, unhinged fellow who embraces some “un-American” anti-capitalist procedures — ones that may assistance the ordinary particular person still left out and remaining behind.

To be trustworthy, I am not clear what precisely is improper with Bernie supplying props to the late Fidel Castro for initiating a literacy system in Cuba. Ideal here in the excellent aged US of A, we are continue to burdened with unequal schooling. We could use some of those people policies and packages,

At the top rated of his reaction to Anderson Cooper on “60 Minutes,” Bernie clarified that he didn’t assistance every thing about Cuba’s authoritarian authorities. Of class that disclaimer was forgotten by all those determined to generate their personal narrative about Bernie and the purple menace that has zero likelihood to affect our democracy, in spite of the outsized scare ways.

I would also give Cuba props for their health-treatment-for-all program. How can this kind of a lousy nation accomplish that, when we, the most strong country in the entire world, can not?

Incessant talk about the cost of Bernie’s Medicare-for-All system, approximated to be in the trillions of dollars, intentionally misses and masks the point. In this election, it’s the health care, silly — not the overall economy, as a prime priority. In bad and rural areas, black gals are nevertheless dying in childbirth, plagued by infant mortality. It’s unconscionable. I feel when charge arguments get precedence in problem-solving, it undermines and overlooks the circumstance at hand. It does not diminish us in any way to locate out how other international locations — these types of as non-socialist Canada — can present free wellbeing treatment and economical costs for drugs — and put into practice people thoughts in this article. We presently know wherever the runaway expenditures are. Why not deal with them?

We know we have to have to slice Significant Pharma down a peg or two. But the pharmaceutical field is a business, and as a capitalist society we want company to realize success — the question is, at what cost to modern society? Right now, there is no balance amongst revenue and people.

Labeling any no cost health care approach that’s very similar to what’s supplied in Cuba or Canada as “socialized” drugs could be why we are not embracing the notion in all or part. We need to have to prioritize funding for health and fitness treatment — not a wall.

That “socialist” label is getting laid on thick by Bernie’s opponents. Indeed, he and his spouse honeymooned in Russia — they did not defect. President Trump has traveled to Russia as very well, negotiating enterprise offers because 1987. He has refused to see Russia or President Vladimir Putin as a risk. Heads have rolled in the Trump administration for even suggesting there is a Russian risk.

Another important question stays: Is Russia hoping to manipulate a win for Bernie and/or Trump? I am continue to trying to figure out how that may operate. At the close of the day, it may perhaps be Bernie running towards Trump. Is the general consensus that Bernie is the best candidate for Trump to defeat? Really should the U.S. switch a blind eye toward Russia hijacking our elections? Some consider that looking away is how Trump gained 2016. His ongoing embrace of Putin, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and other despots don’t give us much convenience either. At least Bernie has publicly explained to Russia that he did not want their help.

We will need to glance previous some of the labels and price tag concerns and other distortions getting thrown close to that divert us from functioning on complications that have extended wanted solving to benefit the American people today.

Joyce Ferriabough Bolling is a media and political strategist and communications expert.