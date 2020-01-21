Not so cold for Tuesday with lighter winds, then the temperatures become milder in the middle of the week

ANOTHER COLD: Another cold is in sight for Central PA on Tuesday, but the winds are a bit milder. The sky mostly stays clear all morning, with light to calm winds. Temperatures begin in teenage years with wind chills, which sometimes feel like in the lower to upper single-digit range. The rest of Tuesday is not that cold, but it is still a below average day. Temperatures fluctuate in the lower to mid 30s with a lot of sunshine. Sometimes there is a breeze, especially in the afternoon, and sometimes the wind feels like it was in the 20s. At night the sky is mostly clear and it is still pretty cold. Expect teenage lows again for most. The wind is calm so the cold will not be a factor. The temperatures rise slowly until Wednesday. There is a lot of sunshine and a seasonal cold. Expect highs in the mid to upper 30s. When the wind is light, the break from the speaking wind cold begins.

TURN MOLD: Temperatures continue to drop until the end of the week, this time rising above average. Thursday brings a mixture of sunshine and clouds. The temperatures reach the upper 30s to the lower 40s. The sky will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy on Friday, while the next storm system is developing to the west. It stays outside in the west, so the day is dry. It is also getting milder. The temperatures reach the lower to middle 40s.

UNCOVERED WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend gets a little colder and more restless as we watch the trail of the next storm system. Rain showers and then a transition to snow are possible at night from Saturday to Saturday. As always with these systems, the track will be the key. Some cold air could get in, and that’s one of the factors we’ll be watching. How much and how quickly it is wrapped ultimately determines the snow the area may see. At this point, higher amounts would favor areas north and west of Harrisburg. However, this depends to a large extent on the trail and the cold air. There are still great disagreements regarding the development, the time of the precipitation, the time of the components and the tracking of this system, so only time will make the details clearer. The temperatures on Saturday are between mid and mid-30th. The snow showers should rise on Sunday morning in windy conditions and partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. The temperatures reach the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Monday brings even milder temperatures with lots of sunshine. Heights are in the lower 40’s.

