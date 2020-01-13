Not so warm, but still mild to start the working week before the cold and seasonal air returns!

Loading...

STAY MILD TO START THE WEEK: The mild pattern persists in the first half of the week, but it won’t be nearly as mild as last weekend! The morning starts much colder, but it still sees a mild end. Expect cloudy skies with temperatures in the lower to mid 30’s. The rest of Monday brings a lot of clouds to the region, but some afternoon sun manages to sneak into the area. The temperatures are still significantly above average for this time of year. These afternoon highs hit the upper 40s to lower 50s. The sky is cloudy again through the night. Lows plunge into the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday is an opportunity for a couple of showers as we watch a system evolving south and approaching Central PA. Heights are somewhat lower, in the mid-1940s to almost 50 degrees. On Wednesday the sun returns to full sunshine in the morning, but in the afternoon the clouds start to increase as the next system approaches. A late shower is possible, but most showering activities should be interrupted until evening and overnight. The temperatures reach the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

COOLING DOWN: The weather conditions are dry again on Thursday, but somewhat cooler air flows back into the region. In the afternoon, temperatures drop into the upper 30s to mid 40s, which is still slightly above average for this time of year. It is windy with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Friday brings a return to the seasonal cold air! There, sunshine and clouds mixed with temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. It will be a shock to the system after the mild stretch!

WINTER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend looks a lot more like January and brings cold and even the chance for some winter weather now that the cold is back! We are looking for winter weather opportunities on Saturday. At the moment it looks like this system starts as snow and a winter mix before it turns into rain all day. There are many discrepancies regarding the time of precipitation and the duration of the colder air. However, we will monitor this system throughout the week and make updates as soon as possible. On Sunday there are colder and windy conditions with temperatures in the lower 30s. Wind chills are in the top teens and 20s!

Stay weatherproof with FOX43!

-Andrea Michaels

