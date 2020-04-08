Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez revealed that their relationship had reached another level in March last year. But they are now stranded by the coronavirus epidemic that has disrupted their marriage plans.

Alex asked Jennifer a big question on their romantic vacation and she said yes. Since then there have been reports of how they are all set for marriage. But, it looks like they are taking it slowly and planning things accordingly.

Not sure about Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez wedding? Is Coronavirus Lock Down Plans Disrupted?

During the show, Jennifer Lopez said, “It really affected it a little, so we’ll see what happens now. Honestly, I don’t really know what’s going to happen anymore, as far as dates or anything like that. We’re just in a holding bun like the rest of the world. This is something we should wait and see in a few months, how it took out all the pans. “

She also added, “I said, ‘What happens if we want to be with the rest of our lives? If we are really going to do what, if we are really going to be partners, if we are really trying to create something that we both have never experienced or experienced that we have a husband and wife, a mother and father, and we are our We have adopted all children. We show them what we don’t have. “

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.