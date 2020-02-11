Notable Women: Jessica Haro-Romero | KGET 17

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 / 6:30 AM PST / Updated: Feb 10, 2020 / 4:47 AM PST

To launch the new year, KGET and our parent company,

Nexstar Broadcasting teams up with Dignity Health to honor remarkable local

women.

We asked viewers and readers to tell us about the women who are

inspire and serve while paving the way for others. We have received dozens of

nominations and have now limited it to four finalists. This month we

Introduce each of them before announcing our winner on March 6.

First, a woman who really leads from the heart.

In a humble house in the old town of Kern, Jessica Haro-Romero leads

Bible study with three other women. And humble describes our hostess to a T.

“I’m just an ordinary person,” says Romero.

“For someone to name me for something like that, it was very

comforting. “

But make no mistake, the work done at Fanny’s House is

Really remarkable.

“We welcome people from all aspects of life. People

who are addicted to drugs or alcohol or have made bad choices in their lives,

but who want change. So we bring them to these houses and bring them around our

families. Our men’s house is actually our personal house, that’s where we raised

our children. We bring them and love them as a family and teach them to speak

of God and give back and love people and just give back. ”

In 2018, after the sudden death of their son, Romero and his

husband Tommy quit their job.

They decided to love people in the name of Christ was

their full-time call. They opened Tommy’s Legacy’s Christian Men’s Home in

honor of their son. Last fall, they were able to open Fanny’s house.

Tommy lives and runs the men’s house and Jessica lives in

and manages the women’s shelter.

Frances Torres was the first to move into Fanny’s house.

“She and the other residents agree to live there for a year while they attend drug treatment classes, volunteer to support the home and attend church,” said Torres.

Frances says Jessica changed her life.

“She’s amazing,” said Torres. “I couldn’t ask

for whoever be better in my life. I explained to her that she is like the

mother I didn’t have. ”

Right now, Tommy and Jessica are living apart but they hope, they

believe, God has more in store for them.

“Yes, more houses. Much more. Certainly, “said

Romero. “We know that God is going to provide a ranch and we plan to have a

huge property where we can put the house of men, women and our house. the

the more space we have, the more people we can help. “

This willingness to help is what brought Mireya Pineda, a friend to

Names Jessica to Remarkable Women Contest

“She’s just amazing,” said Pineda.

“Just the humility and the love she gives, she and her husband opened these

homes because of the call to their lives. It is not easy to accept. It takes a

a lot of sacrifices. “

“I can’t describe it,” said husband Tommy Romero.

“She is more than I can ever wish for. She is that and some. You know when i am

she comes to get me. When I am happy, we do it together. “

Together, they change lives. But perhaps the most

the remarkable part of Jessica is that she doesn’t see how special she is.

“Who can love people to live? I do. His

awesome, “said Jessica.

Love and live a remarkable vocation.

The winner of the Remarkable Women initiative

will get a trip to New York, and a visit to the Mel Robins’ live recording

Show. We will announce our remarkable winning woman on March 6.