Notebook: Jose Mourinho, Heung-Min Son and Hugo Lloris say that Tottenham’s team is in a “positive, quot; mood”

% MINIFYHTML91a13f5b7a348354ce4a48536441a0f911%

% MINIFYHTML91a13f5b7a348354ce4a48536441a0f912%

Delle Alli celebrates his first opening game against Norwich with his teammates from Tottenham

% MINIFYHTML91a13f5b7a348354ce4a48536441a0f913%

% MINIFYHTML91a13f5b7a348354ce4a48536441a0f914%

Air sports news Journalist Gary Cotterill spoke with Tottenham players after his victory over Norwich, who drove conversations about accident in the locker room.

Twenty-four hours after the headlines suggesting there was disharmony and disappointment at the Tottenham training ground, the captain and the Spurs star player joined forces to unambiguously support head coach Jose Mourinho.

Earlier this week, Mourinho tripped the discussion about a fight with left back Danny Rose, with the couple apparently in conflict after the defender was omitted from the Tottenham team that pulled 0-0 to Watford.

4:55 Jose Mourinho says his Tottenham players have shown their fighting spirit after winning a 2-1 win against Norwich, despite his limited attack options.

Jose Mourinho says his Tottenham players have shown their fighting spirit after winning a 2-1 win against Norwich, despite his limited attack options.

“The atmosphere is great,” says Hugo Lloris.

“I can tell you that all players are ready to fight for the new coach and his team.”

Heung-Min Son agrees. A few minutes after he scored the winner in the victory over Norwich, he spoke very well about Mourinho.

“Everyone is happy. The work is good.”

2:53 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Tottenham’s victory over Norwich in the Premier League

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Tottenham’s victory over Norwich in the Premier League

Meanwhile, players in Hotspur Way queued on Wednesday to deny all accidents under the new administration.

Toby Alderweireld talked with the newspapers for a long time and supported the boss, just like Eric Dier.

Lloris told Sky sports news: “We can’t arrange everything that is said outside. But I can confirm that the atmosphere is really positive.”

While we talk to us, two players pass laughing and laughing, they are Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen.

Both can leave before the end of January, but if they do, this has nothing to do with Mourinho. They seem happy enough.

Lloris continued: “It’s not easy to come mid-season, but it’s a great opportunity for us.”

1:27 Jose Mourinho denied reports of a disagreement with Danny Rose after Tottenham’s defender missed Saturday’s match with Watford

Jose Mourinho denied reports of a disagreement with Danny Rose after Tottenham’s defender missed Saturday’s match with Watford

“Jose Mourinho is one of the best managers in the world and the most successful manager of the past 20 years.

“As a player he is a fantastic coach. He is here to help us, but at the same time we have to give everything to him and his staff.”

Son said, “We are a group that is always positive.”

He stops talking about José, although he seems exhausted after 90 minutes in the field and 20 minutes with a dozen journalists from South Korea.

Heung-Min Son and Jose Mourinho talk about tactics during the Spurs victory over Norwich

The attacker added: “Of course we want the results to be better, we need more points, but we are more than satisfied. Incredibly happy. We are lucky to have such a positive group.”

Lloris has lost 21 games with the Spurs due to an elbow injury that he sustained last October.

The 2-1 victory over Daniel Farke was his first appearance since before the change of management and he also considered the departure of Mourinho’s predecessor, Mauricio Pochettino, from North London in November.

Tottenham vs Man City

Life

Lloris said: “We have a deep respect for what Pochettino has done for the club. We wish him all the best. He is a fantastic man and hopefully we will see him soon in a new club.”

So what about José Mourinho’s opinion about these negative headlines?

“It is a pleasure to be with them, to work with them and to help them in such a difficult season. Tonight I saw the really tired players go beyond their limits to give us the points for a lucky wardrobe,” said the spurs. said the head coach.

José seems happy, three points, the support of the players, and all this during the stressful month of January!

Earn £ 250,000 on Tuesday!

FREE TO PLAY: Don’t miss the opportunity to get the Super 6 jackpot on Tuesday for the sixth time this season.