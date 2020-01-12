Notes around Chicago outside are inevitable winter, short-eared owls, Cooper’s hawks and bald eagles.

Loading...

With the help of readers, notes come from all over Chicago.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Bill Peak photographed short-eared owls at one of the major viewing sites near Route 41 and County Road 400 in Indiana’s Kankakee Sands.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago, is held most weeks in the special two-page section outside in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. Send nominations to @BowmanOutside on Twitter or Instagram, to Dale Bowman on Facebook or email BowmanOutside@gmail.com.

WILD TIMES

SHOW TIME

Thursday January 16 to January 19: Northern Illinois Sports Show, Lake County Fairground & Event Center, Grayslake, ilsportsshow.com

Friday January 17 to January 19: Muskie Expo Chicago, Pheasant Run, St. Charles, muskieexpo.com/chicago/

Friday January 17 to January 19: Greater Chicago RV Show, Schaumburg Convention Center, Greaterchicagorvshow.com

Today, January 12: Last day, Chicago Boat, RV and Sail Show, McCormick Place South, ChicagoBoatShow.com

Today, January 12: Last day, All-Canada Show, Pheasant Run, St. Charles, allcanada.com

Today, January 12: Last day, Lake Home & Cabin Show, Schaumburg Convention Center, lakehomeandcabinshow.com

FISH COLLECTIONS

Tuesday, January 14: Lake Vermilion guide Luke Ronnestrand, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 PM, chicagolandmuskiehunters.org/meetingschedule.asp

Tuesday, January 14: Rob Wendel from Lake Michigan Angler, Salmon Unlimited, Thornwood Restaurant & Lounge, Wood Dale, 7 pm, salmonunlimitedinc.com

Thursday January 16: “ Chef Todd ” about ice fishing LaCrosse, Wis. And recipes, Fish Tales Fishing Club, Worth Township offices, Alsip, 19:00, fishtalesfishingclub.com

MIDEWIN READING SERIES

Wednesday January 15: Frank Pascoe, professor of biology at St. Francis, “ Spider Watching at Midewin, ” Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Welcome Center, Wilmington starts at 7 p.m., registration required at (815) 423-6370 or SM.FS.Midewin_RSVP@usda. gov.

SAND FREE DAYS

Thursday January 16 to January 20: First days off in 2020, residents of Illinois. Click here for details.

LICENSES / SEASONS OF ILLINOIS

Until Monday, January 13: Applications, spring turkey hunt, second lottery

Wednesday January 15: Hunting for pheasants, quail and partridges, southern zone, ends

Thursday January 16: Canadian goose season, north zone, ends

Friday January 17 to January 19: Second late winter antlers and CWD seasons

DALE’S MAILBAG

Cooper’s hawk in Wicker Park

“ Enjoyed your article in (Saturday) paper! This hawk is hanging around in our back yard of Wicker Park. ” Kati Rooney

A: Rooney was one of many who sent photos and stories of Cooper’s hawks around Chicago.

BIG NUMBER

27: Percentage increase of bald eagle nests in southeastern Wisconsin during the annaul examination from well-known nest locations from the DNR in Wisconsin, flown since the 1970s. Click here for more information about the survey.

LAST WORD

“ Waiting for the winter to appear. I am 64-65 and I have never missed a (blank-blank winter). “

Greg Dickson, owner of Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch on Tuesday, awaiting real winter and persistent ice fishing to start