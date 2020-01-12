Notes around Chicago outside are inevitable winter, short-eared owls, Cooper’s hawks and bald eagles.

With the help of readers, notes come from all over Chicago.
WILD OF THE WEEK
Bill Peak photographed short-eared owls at one of the major viewing sites near Route 41 and County Road 400 in Indiana’s Kankakee Sands.
WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago, is held most weeks in the special two-page section outside in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. Send nominations to @BowmanOutside on Twitter or Instagram, to Dale Bowman on Facebook or email BowmanOutside@gmail.com.
WILD TIMES
SHOW TIME
Thursday January 16 to January 19: Northern Illinois Sports Show, Lake County Fairground & Event Center, Grayslake, ilsportsshow.com
Friday January 17 to January 19: Muskie Expo Chicago, Pheasant Run, St. Charles, muskieexpo.com/chicago/
Friday January 17 to January 19: Greater Chicago RV Show, Schaumburg Convention Center, Greaterchicagorvshow.com
Today, January 12: Last day, Chicago Boat, RV and Sail Show, McCormick Place South, ChicagoBoatShow.com
Today, January 12: Last day, All-Canada Show, Pheasant Run, St. Charles, allcanada.com
Today, January 12: Last day, Lake Home & Cabin Show, Schaumburg Convention Center, lakehomeandcabinshow.com
FISH COLLECTIONS
Tuesday, January 14: Lake Vermilion guide Luke Ronnestrand, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 PM, chicagolandmuskiehunters.org/meetingschedule.asp
Tuesday, January 14: Rob Wendel from Lake Michigan Angler, Salmon Unlimited, Thornwood Restaurant & Lounge, Wood Dale, 7 pm, salmonunlimitedinc.com
Thursday January 16: “ Chef Todd ” about ice fishing LaCrosse, Wis. And recipes, Fish Tales Fishing Club, Worth Township offices, Alsip, 19:00, fishtalesfishingclub.com
MIDEWIN READING SERIES
Wednesday January 15: Frank Pascoe, professor of biology at St. Francis, “ Spider Watching at Midewin, ” Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Welcome Center, Wilmington starts at 7 p.m., registration required at (815) 423-6370 or SM.FS.Midewin_RSVP@usda. gov.
SAND FREE DAYS
Thursday January 16 to January 20: First days off in 2020, residents of Illinois. Click here for details.
LICENSES / SEASONS OF ILLINOIS
Until Monday, January 13: Applications, spring turkey hunt, second lottery
Wednesday January 15: Hunting for pheasants, quail and partridges, southern zone, ends
Thursday January 16: Canadian goose season, north zone, ends
Friday January 17 to January 19: Second late winter antlers and CWD seasons
DALE’S MAILBAG
Cooper’s hawk in Wicker Park
“ Enjoyed your article in (Saturday) paper! This hawk is hanging around in our back yard of Wicker Park. ” Kati Rooney
A: Rooney was one of many who sent photos and stories of Cooper’s hawks around Chicago.
BIG NUMBER
27: Percentage increase of bald eagle nests in southeastern Wisconsin during the annaul examination from well-known nest locations from the DNR in Wisconsin, flown since the 1970s. Click here for more information about the survey.
LAST WORD
“ Waiting for the winter to appear. I am 64-65 and I have never missed a (blank-blank winter). “
Greg Dickson, owner of Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch on Tuesday, awaiting real winter and persistent ice fishing to start