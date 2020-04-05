It’s hard to decide if Nicholas Gurewitch’s new book doesn’t fit in with our present moment or perfectly suited for it. That’s because it’s a comedy about death – or Death, to be more precise, as in the Grime Reaper itself. Melancholia Case Notes, either: Little Death is unlikely to sell well in a pandemic-stricken country. But given the nature of this weird project, Gurewitch probably has a longer horizon in mind.

He is best known for The Perry Bible Fellowship, the beloved, award-winning gag band that started way back in 2001. If you are a PBF fan, you know that the name sounds like a mockery in the 90s style of anything clean and cut out sincere, not focusing on religious topics in particular. Gurewitch contemplates religion often in the band, such as when a flock of woolen sheep flutter a fluffy cloud as their rescued rescuer or two different children ask to conquer their school bee spelling, and causing an unobstructed death toll between Jesus and Ganesh. But he is less interested in the details of competing faith than in the dreadful absurdity of faith itself. Amid the melding with conventional topics such as modern technology and modern relationships, Gurewitch characters often encounter existential dilemmas that are simultaneously knotty and ridiculous.

PBF’s often mordering sense of humor is prompted by the clear mode of the format (short joke, silly) and art, which varies according to Gurewitch’s whim. This variability is in itself a running joke, a send off of the auteur-ist style idea. One day Gurewitch can fill his panels with gentle watercolor scenes and realistic figures; the next day, he crawls into thick coat blobs that are only recognizable as a human being thanks to the presence of a limb and accessory or two (pair of glasses, BDSM-style balls).

With his comfortable pace and obsessive care, Gurewitch clearly intends the comprehensive talk to feature the ever-expiring glib, insubstantial season-culture.

Melancholia Case Notes are different – at least style wise. After spending years distributing a few digestible comics via the ephemeral internet medium, Gurewitch seems to have thought of this project as an opportunity to explore permanence and the process. He has been working on Notes since 2014, using a Kickstarter campaign as a source of both funding and community. As the book took on a glacial form, Gurewitch posted descriptions and footage of his evolution and received feedback along with donations. He has drawn his readers in every aspect of creating Notes, from the template of his application sheets to paper card selection. “The book will be printed on recycled paper, with forest-friendly methods, which will delay Armageddon by (probably) 15 minutes!” he wrote in one update.

With his comfortable pace and obsessive care, Gurewitch clearly intends the comprehensive talk to feature the ever-expiring glib, insubstantial season-culture. And this even before you get to the final product of his work, a sizeable but extremely thin size (like, in all 48 pages). The notes are completely dialogue-free. It is printed in black and chilly white with a few touches of warm pink, and its illustrations are engraved. Not inked with a brush or inscribed on a chip by a frictionless stylus, but carefully scraped into pieces of clay with pointed metal tools. Gurewitch actually hurt himself for creating this book – an engraving defies your hands rather than a drawing. He had to employ special bands and exercises to ward off repetitive stress injury.

Engraving also creates dense physical images that demand thoughtful study. Notes has a tiny little history; It’s not too meatier, plotwise, than a typical Perry gag. It is about how Death, feeling sad, seeks psychoanalytic treatment. He’s down because his son – an adorable mini-Reaper – seems to have no interest in running the business. The death goes to a mustachioed analyst, who smokes pipes for answers, even lying on a couch as in a New Yorker cartoon. (He parks his seat at the umbrella stand.) But the doctor’s assistance takes an unexpected shape, and the story’s conclusion is a classic PBF-style twist.

The notes feel substantial and distressed, though – and not just because of all the black. On each page, thicknesses of small hatches narrow your eye and force you to contemplate compositions, details and themes. Gurewitch deliberately emulates Edward Gorey (whom he names as an influence alongside Maurice Sendak and Shel Silverstein), but his style is still distinct. A family gallery of generations of Grime Spring is especially Gurewitchean, what with the military Cousin Peckols in his Kaiser Wilhelm helmet, the beaten Cousin Namtar and the Surly Uncle Mors.

Despite such games, the visual weight of the Notes gives it a solemn feel to it. Make no mistake, Gurewitch’s attitude toward death and afterlife is as fierce as ever. This is not a book for reinsurance seekers that everything will work out in the end. Even so, there is a distinct difference between Gurewitch’s tone here and PBF’s armored snarkiness. Maybe that’s the inevitable result of his six-year trial. After spending all those hours scratching clay minute shards with a needle-sharp scraper, you may not be able to help but feel sentimental about the end.

Etelka Lehoczky has written about books for The Atlantic, The Los Angeles Review of Books and The New York Times. She tweets on @EtelkaL.