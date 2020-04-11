Long before social distance, Greg Daily was already close to customers. In fact, for those on his paper route in central New Jersey, Greg was nothing more than a blur beyond the driveway. But when an elderly customer asked him a simple favor, it all changed: could he pull the car and throw it near the garage?

“If you can’t get paper on the sidewalk 20 feet away from home in this pandemic, how does she get what she needs?” Greg said. “So, a few days later, I just decided, you know, I’ll give this note.”

A note affixed to the plate the following day states, “My name is Greg Daily. I will send you a newspaper every morning.” This was news for most people. “I would like to provide free services to those who need it. Grocery.”

Greg Daily delivers newspapers.

From that moment on, the phone was ringing off-hook.

He takes orders, shop, and delivers groceries—by carefully placing them on the porch, rather than out of the window.

Greg Daily grocery shopping.

So far, he has been delivered to almost 100 seniors on the route. Some are not on his route. If Greg talks about the elderly or disabled, he will be there. And the boy is grateful to the people.

Eileen Stein, 85, has died recently.

“I’m short on adjectives. He is one of the finest people in the world,” Irene said.

The lady in this house went further. She called him the closest to God.

“I’m grateful to Steve, a level I’ve never seen before, so I don’t want to stop,” Greg said.

Greg Daily delivering groceries.

Greg said that the end of the pandemic does not always stop.

“There is something that can be really good for people,” Greg said.

This is exactly what they mean when they hear people say that the United States emerges from this strong country. Greg had not previously volunteered—indeed, he had not previously shopped for his grocery. He is a man who has been summoned to the task according to circumstances-now he continues to work by choice.

