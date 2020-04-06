‘Nothing Is Better Than This’

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
0
20
'Nothing Is Better Than This'

Over the weekend, the late Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett were all elected to be inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame, a decision that went very well with former NBA great Allen Iverson.

On Sunday night, the former Philadelphia 76ers star welcomed “The Black Mamba” (Bryant) “The Big Fundamental” (Duncan) and “The Big Ticket” (Garnett) to the most exclusive basketball club.

