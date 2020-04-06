‘Nothing Is Better Than This’

Over the weekend, the late Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett were all elected to be inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame, a decision that went very well with former NBA great Allen Iverson.

On Sunday night, the former Philadelphia 76ers star welcomed “The Black Mamba” (Bryant) “The Big Fundamental” (Duncan) and “The Big Ticket” (Garnett) to the most exclusive basketball club.

“Don’t get better than this,” he tweeted.

“‘The Black Mamba’, ‘The Big Fundamental’ & ‘The Big Ticket’. Welcome to the club!”

From the moment they qualify, Bryant, Duncan and Garnett are guaranteed a place in the Hall of Fame and some former players are in a better position than Iverson when it comes to supporting the trio. The 44-year-old was chosen as the first overall pick of the 1996 NBA draft, 12 places ahead of Kobe Bryant, who was chosen by the Charlotte Hornets and immediately traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he later won five NBA Titles and two NBA Final MVP crowns in two decades.

The second of Bryant’s five titles came when the Lakers defeated the 76ers 4-1 in 2001, which marked Iverson’s first and only trip to the NBA Finals in his career. The life of the Lakers legend was tragically interrupted earlier this year, when the helicopter he flew with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people crashed right outside Los Angeles on January 26.

@HoopHall 2020 !!! Don’t get better than this. “The Black Mamba”, “Big Bottom” & “Big Ticket.” Welcome to the club !!! pic.twitter.com/l8naKlXH7M

– Allen Iverson (@alleniverson) 6 April 2020

Like Iverson, Duncan was the first overall choice of the NBA draft when the San Antonio Spurs chose him in 1997 and, like Bryant, he went on to win five NBA titles in 19 seasons in the league. Garnett, meanwhile, arrived in the NBA a year before Iverson and Bryant when he was chosen as the fifth overall draft pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While Garnett became a bona fide NBA star in Minneapolis, winning the 2004 MVP award, the NBA title remained elusive and the Big Ticket left the Timberwolves after 12 seasons to sign a contract with the Boston Celtics in 2007.

This move immediately bore fruit when Garnett won the NBA title in his first season in Boston, before moving to Brooklyn in 2013 and returning to Minnesota in the mid-2014-15 season.

As someone who shared his experiences with the trio throughout his career and as the Hall of Famer himself – he was appointed together with Shaquille O’Neal, in 2016 – Iverson’s agreement was a strong support for the election.

“It was an extraordinary career that I really enjoyed,” Duncan ESPN said on Saturday.

“Calling it a dream come true doesn’t do anything justice, because I never dreamed I would be at this point. I played the game, enjoyed the game, loved what I did, and am here now with the people I would be placed in. Hall of Fame with an amazing class. “

Garnett echoes sentiment.

“That (being inaugurated) is the peak,” he said. “This is the peak, friend. You spend hours on this. You dedicate yourself to crafts. You don’t take days off. (…) All these hours (…) this is what you do, here For me , can be called the Famer Hall, is everything. “

Meanwhile, Lakers owner and president president Jeanie Buss said no one deserves a place in the Hall of Fame more than Bryant.

“Kobe is not only a proven winner and champion, he gives everything he has for the basketball game,” he said in a statement released by the team.

“These qualities helped Kobe lead us to five titles – and now take him to the Hall of Fame, where he will be immortalized with the best that has ever been in the game. Nobody deserves it again.”

Bryant, Duncan and Garnett will be inaugurated on August 29 in Springfield, Massachusetts and will be joined by four NCAA coaches this year, Eddie Sutton and two-time NBA champion and former Houston Rockets Rudy Tomjanovich.

Kim Mulkey, who coached Baylor to three women’s NCAA titles will also be inaugurated, along with Division II coach five times that year, Barbara Stevens from Bentley University and 10 times the WNBA All-Star Tamika Catchings of the Indiana Fever.

Allen Iverson (right) of the Philadelphia 76ers made an appeal in front of Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers in the fifth match of the June 15, 2001 NBA Finals at the First Union Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Jeff Haynes / AFP / Getty