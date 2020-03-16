“Nothing less than a luxury hotel”: Delhi’s first Covid-19 patient in isolation ward – India news

“It was incredible. The isolation ward at Safdarjung Hospital is not what I envisioned as a ward of a government hospital. Nothing less than a luxury hotel. The staff also maintained a high level of hygiene – cleaning all surfaces and changing linen twice a day,” he said Sunday 45 -year-old Rohit Dutta, Delhi’s first positive Covid-19 patient to recover from the infection.

Having access to a phone he could use to make a video call to his family and watch Netflix, he did not feel disconnected during his 14-day isolation at the hospital, which ended Saturday.

Dutta spoke to the Hindustan Times on Sunday from his home in Mayur Vihar, where he was asked to remain in a 14-day house quarantine.

Dutta said he performed pranayam twice a day and read “Chanakya Niti” in a one-room room assigned to him at Safdarjung Hospital, which set up a two-story isolation ward.

Dutta said staff at the hospital are very helpful. “When I tested positive for the first time, I was scared. It’s a new disease, and I thought I might die. But the doctors came in and explained that I had mild symptoms – just cough and fever – and would probably recover,” she said “As for the nurses and cleaning staff, I thanked them for putting their lives in jeopardy, and they told me it was a chosen profession, it’s their duty and I don’t have to thank them,” he said.

He recalled a phone conversation he had with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan about Holi.

“The Minister of Health called me and wished me at Holi. He asked me how I felt, if I had problems, whether I liked the food at the hospital. He said that he and the Prime Minister personally monitored the condition of all Covid-19 patients. Imagine that the Minister of Health the country is calling! I am a common man, “he said.

Dutta, who runs a company that manufactures technical textiles used on tops of shoes, traveled to Italy in mid-February to attend a skin show. “I went there for work. How could I know I was going to get this disease? At the time I was traveling there was no news of an epidemic in Italy,” he said.

He traveled to a European country with two of his sons-in-law, who also received the infection and passed it on to four other family members in Agra. All seven were admitted to Safdarjung Hospital and were discharged on Saturday.

They arrived in Europe from Delhi on February 25 and the same evening that Dutta received a fever. “I was perfectly healthy when I was in Europe. All three of us walked about 25,000 steps a day; this is not a sick person. They didn’t check me at the airport and I didn’t even have symptoms at the time. I only got fever at night,” he said. .

He took paracetamol and went to bed. The next morning, he visited the clinic of a local doctor who prescribed medication for three days. His symptoms subsided and he didn’t think about it too much. “February 28th was my son’s birthday and I organized a little get-together in Hyatt. My wife, two children and my mother, along with the families of two of my friends, whose children are my son’s classmates, were present,” he said. That night. he got fever again.

By then, news of the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy had begun to arrive. “I was scared. My wife and friend asked me to test myself. So we went to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. There was a separate counter where I had to fill out a form. I had to check the box that said I had a fever. The others were coming and they went, but because I had a fever, the doctors there asked me to be admitted, ”Dutta said.

The following evening he tested positive and was transferred to Safdarjung Hospital within 30 minutes. “The authorities are working very hard to combat the disease. Within 30 minutes of me testing for positivity, they were with me to test my family members and my friends’ house. The next day they tested people at school as well,” he said.

Dutta hoped his experience would encourage others to come forward if they have symptoms and accurately report their travel history. “If they don’t risk their lives and the lives of their loved ones,” he said.

. [ToTranslate tags] Safdarjung Hospital [t] Coronavirus [t] Netflix