Nothing out of the ordinary, says Anwar from Dr. M-Hadi meeting | Malaysia

KUALA NERUS, January 23 – The recent meeting between Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad and PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, which sparked speculation that it would change the country’s political landscape, is only a general interpretation, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

The President of the PKR said Dr. Mahathir is free to meet someone and the meeting is also normal.

“(Change in the country’s political landscape) is a general interpretation … Prime Minister PM said it was just a normal meeting,” he told reporters after speaking at the International Conference on Social Islam at Sultan Zainal Abidin’s University Keynote speech (UniSZA) had given here today.

When asked if he also had plans to meet Abdul Hadi, he said, “I have no problem meeting someone … I don’t make enemies with anyone.” – Bernama