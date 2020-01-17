Notice the alarmed teacher who is supposed to shoot in the backpack of the South Carolina student

Photo: Google Maps

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The South Carolina Juvenile Law Department detained a 13-year-old boy after another student gave a message to a teacher that the teenager claimed he was shooting people, and the police found a gun in his backpack.

An administrator and a teacher from the Haut Gap Middle School on Johns Island told officials they found the gun and ammunition in the student bag after another student gave the teacher a handwritten note that said the boy said, he would shoot us “and” has a gun and some bullets in his book bag, “said the police teacher.

The policeman found the pistol, an eight-cartridge magazine and a second six-cartridge magazine, in his pocket. Two more bullets were found in the bag. The gun itself was not loaded and had no cartridge in the chamber, the report said.

The boy told the police that he had taken the gun out of his cousin’s room because the report said he wanted to show his friends.

The exact cost of the student was not given.