Tokyo, Feb. 27, 2020 – The Japan Instances, Ltd. (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Consultant: Takeharu Tsutsumi) would like to announce that the 11th Japan Spelling Bee, scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, will be postponed thanks to the unfold of the new sort of coronavirus (COVID-19).
We apologize for the inconvenience, but we question for your knowing and cooperation. The postponement timetable will be determined on the foundation of the scenario and will be introduced on our website at a later date.
Specifics of the 11th Japan Spelling Bee *As of Feb. 7
Dates: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11: 00-16: 00 (End time is approximate)
Location: Josai University Tokyo Kioicho Campus, Bldg. #3
(two-3-20 Hirakawa-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) https://www.josai.ac.jp/
Organizer: The Japan Periods, Ltd.
Supported by: Josai University, The Embassy of The United States of America, The American Chamber of Commerce in Japan, The New York Situations
Sponsored by: salesforce.com Co.,Ltd., Costco Wholesale Japan, Ltd., Z-kai Inc., Benesse Corporation, UCC Hodlings Co., Ltd.
Taking part universities: 40
Individuals: *Spellers who have not attained their 15th birthday nor have not handed the eighth quality on or before Aug 31st 2019. (one pupil consultant from each individual registered school)
Web page: https://spelling-bee.japantimes.co.jp/