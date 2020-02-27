notification-of-the-eleventh-japan-spelling-bee,-introduced-by-the-japan-moments-cancellation/postponement

Tokyo, Feb. 27, 2020 – The Japan Instances, Ltd. (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Consultant: Takeharu Tsutsumi) would like to announce that the 11th Japan Spelling Bee, scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, will be postponed thanks to the unfold of the new sort of coronavirus (COVID-19).

We apologize for the inconvenience, but we question for your knowing and cooperation. The postponement timetable will be determined on the foundation of the scenario and will be introduced on our website at a later date.