February 21, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – A yellow, U.S.-style university bus exhibiting Prince Andrew’s encounter and asking him to get in touch with the FBI drove previous Buckingham Palace on Friday, in a shift built to press him to aid authorities investigating U.S. sexual intercourse offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Queen Elizabeth’s 2nd son stopped carrying out royal duties final yr soon after providing rambling and contradictory responses in an interview about his friendship with the financier Epstein, who was identified dead in prison when awaiting costs of trafficking minors.

The bus drove along The Shopping mall – the huge, ceremonial avenue main up to the palace, the Queen’s London residence – displaying the message: “If you see this guy please inquire him to phone the FBI to solution their thoughts.”

Andrew, who turned 60 this 7 days, life in Windsor, west of London. He denies an accusation by a lady who explained she was trafficked by Epstein and pressured to have intercourse with his good friends, which include the prince, when she was 17.

He reported in the interview he would be organized to give testimony beneath oath to investigators “if thrust came to shove and the lawful assistance was to do so”.

But a U.S. prosecutor said final thirty day period Andrew had presented “zero co-operation” to the investigation into Epstein’s actions.

The bus displayed a U.S. telephone number and the net deal with “gloriaallred.com”.

Allred, the law firm representing some of Epstein’s alleged victims, spoke to reporters in New York on Friday.

“If he thinks we’re likely away and forgetting that he has not but spoken to the FBI, he’s incorrect,” Allred claimed.

“His birthday was this week, 60th birthday, and I hope that he experienced a really delighted birthday. Lifetime is not as delighted for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein. So this morning I sent him a article-birthday concept on a yellow school bus that circled Buckingham Palace.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

