notre-dame-academy-receives-a-bit-of-payback-from-natick

CANTON – Immediately after getting shut out earlier this period by Natick for a person of its 5 losses, a loud declare of “justice” sounded out from the Notre Dame of Hingham locker home following Sunday afternoon’s rematch in the 1st round of the Div. two point out tournament at the Canton Ice House.

An explosive second period of time and a resilient attack that utilized breakaways and rebounds helped the No. 7 Cougars (14-5-three) uncover that pleasure, as 5 different players scored to get revenge over the No. 10 Red Hawks (15-seven) with a 5-one acquire. Sophomore Cameron Bourassa led the demand with a purpose and two assists to help NDA transfer on, though freshman net-minder Lily Prendergast manufactured 19 will save.

Cougars head mentor John Findley quickly shot down any idea of “justice” by supplying thanks regard to Natick, but admitted that this win had added that means for the team.

“(We) truly didn’t want to depart this rink with a decline these days mainly because we experienced played Natick before in the period and got beat by them,” he explained. “I explained ‘You ladies have to be ready for them,’ and they have been. They came out and played wonderful. … We scored a pair of ambitions (in the 2nd time period) that seriously swung the momentum massive for us.”

For as properly as Natick goalie Lilly Fangel (18 will save) and the defense played to climate two independent 5-on-3 electric power performs with no surrendering a purpose, and to maintain NDA scoreless in the very first period of time, the Cougars finally made headway in the second period as they acquired more photographs on a couple breakaways.

Bourassa tallied the initial target of the game when Ava O’Donahue’s shot from the left aspect ricocheted off Fangel’s pads to the suitable side for her to bury on a 3-on-1. Natick tied the score about two minutes later on on a Stella Tavilla purpose, but the Purple Hawks could not seem to limit NDA’s rebound opportunities.

Christine Landry gave the Cougars a two-one guide off a rebound from Caelan Stewart’s shot with 6: 27 left in the frame, only for O’Donahue to make it three-one just in excess of a moment later on a rebound from Bourassa.

“They just acquired pucks to the web, acquired rebounds,” Findley claimed. “That’s what you have bought to do to rating. You have received to get into those soiled sections of the rink to rating aims. Simply cannot stand close to and consider you’ll rating from exterior, not when you’re enjoying at this amount.”

The Pink Hawks observed a 10-five shot benefit from the initially period disappear as NDA received much more momentum as time went on, restricting their comeback chances. These all but finished halfway by way of the third period of time when Lauren White flicked a wrist shot top rated shelf for a four-one lead, and even a lot more so when Stewart capitalized on NDA’s fifth energy-play opportunity a number of minutes later to round out the scoring.

“It feels excellent, we ended up so in sync and we actually labored as a crew,” Bourassa explained. “We have a great deal of proficient people, everybody on our staff is excellent. We all function together actually well, it’s not just 1 person (shining over one more).”