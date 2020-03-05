notre-dame-fritters-absent-double-digit-guide-in-second-50-%,-falls-to-no.-7-florida-condition

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Trent Forrest’s putback with three.8 seconds left capped a ferocious late cost as No. 7 Florida Condition conquer Notre Dame 73-71 Wednesday night time to move nearer to an Atlantic Coast Conference title.

Forrest’s basket gave the Seminoles (25-five, 15-4) just their 2nd lead all evening, the other coming at 5-4 in the opening minutes.

M.J. Walker scored 16 of his 21 factors above the last 8: 40 as FSU charged back again from a 61-48 deficit.

Forrest added 15 factors and Devin Vassell scored 13 for the Seminoles.

Prentiss Hubb’s 50 percent-court heave for the Combating Irish as time expired kissed off the back again iron. Hubb led Notre Dame (18-12, nine-10) with 24 factors, 19 in the 1st fifty percent.

John Mooney experienced his NCAA-top 25th double-double with 16 factors and 11 rebounds, but did not rating in the second half.

Dane Goodwin also scored 16 details for the Irish, 14 of individuals coming after the split.

Major Image

Florida Point out: The Seminoles stayed in control of their own future in pursuit of the No. 1 seed for upcoming week’s ACC Event. A earn more than Boston School on Saturday assures at least a tie with Louisville (15-four) for the conference title, and FSU would keep the seeding tiebreaker from beating the Cardinals 2 times.

Notre Dame: The Irish’s only hope of creating the NCAA Match is possibly to gain the ACC event for an automated bid. They dropped to -six versus ranked teams in their final chance of the common season and have misplaced 21 straight situations to rated opponents above the previous 29 months.