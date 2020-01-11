Notre Dame QB Phil Jurkovec will fight elsewhere

Loading...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Back in late October, in those first fragile days after he was blown up in Michigan, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly was asked – in various ways – if he would perhaps give more playing time to quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

After all, the red-shirt freshman from western Pennsylvania was considered the quarterback of the future of Notre Dame since he made his oral commitment in May 2016, at the end of his second year at Pine-Richland High School. And the sitting Ian Book, which replaced Jurkovec in Michigan Stadium in the fourth quarter, came by after a 73-meter night, the worst of his career.

Kelly shook his head halfway through his 10th season at the helm of the Fighting Irish.

“If I wanted to play Phil five times, four times, would make us a better football team, I would do it like that,” he said then. “If I thought for a moment that Phil Jurkovec should be on the field to help us win in a certain way, he would be on the field.”

I immediately received that answer on Wednesday after reports came up that Jurkovec had entered the transfer portal. A person close to Jurkovec confirmed those reports and added that there was optimism about what awaits us.

“We are delighted to see it unfold,” said the person near Jurkovec. “If you pick it up, you will notice gold.”

Jurkovec, who still qualifies for three seasons when he receives a transfer statement, only took 17 paces while appearing in eight total games for the Irish over the past two seasons. Two of those passes went for touchdowns.

The power of his arm and his ability to throw the deep ball have never been questioned. The bag consciousness, defensive recognition and accuracy of Jurkovec, however, continue to work, especially after he took 12 bags in a gripping Blue-Gold Game version in the spring.

At the time, attacking coordinator Chip Long (since dismissal) said that if Book was on advanced calculus as a signal caller, Jurkovec “still passed algebra”.

There was also a question of the throwing movement of Jurkovec, which he said was adjusted by the coaching staff in April. A few months earlier he mentioned so much in the Cotton Bowl.

“He didn’t play much real football,” Kelly said after the loss in Michigan, where Jurkovec led a late touchdown ride. “It has been a lot of practice football. He didn’t play much at the university. Making quick decisions, changing protections – he has to keep working on that. “

With 6-5 and 227 pounds, Jurkovec is perhaps an even bigger threat with the ball under his arm. He carries an average of 5.9 yards out of 22 this past season, including a few 42-yard rushing days against Bowling Green State and Boston College.

A program that would like to portray Jurkovec as a double threat would have the upper hand in its second recruitment. Jurkovec is a maniac in the weight room and tests the cards in almost every physical area and brings the mentality of a linebacker to the field.

There is still time for him to get that four-star rating that he earned as a high school phenomenon that piled up more than 11,000 combined yards and 71 touchdowns.

Remember that well-traveled Mike Sanford was still the offensive coordinator of Notre Dame when Jurkovec initially followed in the footsteps of Johnny Lujack, Terry Hanratty, Tom Clements and Joe Montana and the 375-mile trek westward from Pittsburgh area made. Sanford recently landed in Minnesota, where the emerging Golden Gophers left a 11-2 season under charismatic coach P.J. Fleck. Unfortunately, the incumbent quarterback Tanner Morgan still has two seasons to qualify.

Because Notre Dame still has to name Long’s successor, Jurkovec chose not to stay with the Irish after Book announced that he would return as a fifth-year senior. Holding the clipboard for another season was an option, but it became increasingly risky with Brendon Clark – the Scout Team Offensive Player of the Year – and 2020 signer Drew Pyne pushing from below.

There is also the ghost image of 2021 commit Tyler Buchner, a top-50 national recruit who raises video game figures in La Jolla, California.

Jurkovec can still achieve the advanced calculus. It just won’t happen at Notre Dame.