[Notre Dame stages major comeback to conquer North Carolina]

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame mentor Mike Brey wasn’t astonished sophomore Nate Laszewski strike another important shot for the Preventing Irish.

Laszewski swished a three-pointer from the remaining wing with 1.eight seconds remaining for the closing depend as the Irish stormed back from a 15-issue 2nd-50 percent deficit for a 77-76 victory about beleaguered North Carolina on Monday night.

“As before long as he caught it, there was no hesitation,” Brey reported of his sophomore forward. “I believe his proportion is improved on those than the 38 and a half other minutes of a game.”

Laszewski had also drained a 3-pointer that forced extra time in Notre Dame’s 64-62 gain above Toledo previously this time, but this a person was larger as the Irish try to make a late scramble towards postseason.

“It’s an brilliant feeling,” claimed Laszewski, whose shot was preceded by Rex Pflueger’s offensive rebound and kick-out pass. “I just shot it with self esteem. The way I shot it, I imagined it was excellent.”

Prentiss Hubb scored 15 of his 20 points in the 2nd 50 percent and dealt 8 assists for the Irish (16-10, 7-eight Atlantic Coast Conference), who trailed 64-49 with 8: 37 remaining.

T.J. Gibbs additional 11 of his 14 points just after the break, John Mooney picked up his nation-top 21st double-double with 13 details and 10 rebounds, and Laszewski scored 11 factors for ND.

Freshman Cole Anthony scored 23 points and dished six helps for the Tar Heels (10-16, 3-12), who lost their season-substantial sixth straight game. Garrison Brooks extra 22 details and seven rebounds.

“I believed we seemed flat-out fatigued, and it’s possible we possibly had been,” Brey said of how his individual group appeared at about 9 minutes to go, “(but) we identified a small one thing to complete, and I imagined our defense was magnificent the last six, 7 minutes, and then we experienced a quantity of unique guys that needed to choose big photographs.”

The Irish trailed 73-64 inside of five minutes still left in advance of Gibbs transformed a 3-pointer to ignite a seven- operate.

Anthony’s three-pointer for the Heels pushed the visitors’ guide to 76-71 at 1: 40 remaining, but Notre Dame scored the closing six factors, with the activity-winner coming soon after Anthony air-balled a three-stage attempt at 21 ticks still left.

“(Our) very last possession, I never like that we did not assault the rim,” Carolina mentor Roy Williams mentioned, “but once more, the total issue is they ended up more durable, they produced plays down the extend, and I imagine you actually just have to congratulate individuals men for creating those people plays.”

5 of the Heels’ six losses throughout their skid have appear by a put together 12 points.

Large Photo

North Carolina: The ACC cellar-dwelling Tar Heels continued to careen toward potentially their first dropping record given that 2001-02, when they ended up 8-20 throughout the center year of ex-ND mentor Matt Doherty’s three-calendar year tenure. With 5 typical-time online games remaining, they’ll have to win all of those people and acquire at least twice in the ACC Tourney to stay away from a sub-.500 destiny.

Notre Dame: The Irish are in a bona fide situation to gain at least 4 of their remaining five standard-season video games, which would give them a 20-victory year heading into the ACC Tourney and a preventing shot at an NCAA Tournament bid. Four of individuals 5 will be against teams that are under .500 in the league and the fifth is a house contest against No. eight Florida Point out.

REX Component

Pflueger scored just a few factors, but as the senior has frequently finished for the duration of his Irish occupation, identified other ways to make a pivotal affect.

This time, other than that offensive board and kick-out go for the game-winner, Pflueger scrapped his way to 3 steals around the ultimate 7 minutes, each of individuals main to ND points. He also had 6 rebounds and five helps.

“Was Pflueger unbelievable down the stretch defensively with the steals?” Brey asked rhetorically. “And there he is receiving his arms on the offensive rebound and producing the participate in. It’s amazing. Nate produced large pictures, do not get me mistaken, (but) it is awesome the winning plays Rex Pflueger will make.”

Rely Williams amazed from the other bench.

“Rex just pushed (Christian Keeling) suitable out of the way,” Williams stated of Pflueger’s decisive rebound in site visitors, “and I’m not declaring that in a unfavorable way. He required the ball a good deal much more. Experienced a big-time rebound for them and threw it out, and they produced a substantial shot.”

SPICY LANGUAGE

Williams mixed in some vibrant language, then apologized for it, while addressing his team’s struggles of late.

“You got two possibilities. You can compete your butt off, or you can get up in the fetal placement, curl up and start off crying,” Williams said. “I’m not gonna frickin’ do that. We’re gonna (expletive) — justification me, I apologize to everybody, most people, all people — we’re gonna frickin’ contend and that’s what we want to do. We perform Saturday. You can come to feel sorry for oneself, (but) when you feel sorry for oneself, you’re gonna do that the rest of your frickin’ existence, and I apologize. I normally never … I really don’t know what I’m performing appropriate now (with the) cursing, but you can feel sorry for you, and you can give in, or you can frickin’ contend.”

UP Upcoming

North Carolina: The Heels visit No. 11 Louisville on Saturday in the lone common-time assembly among the groups.

Notre Dame: Following taking part in four video games in 9 times, the Irish are now off until finally web hosting Miami Sunday.