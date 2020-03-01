notre-dame-tourney-hopes-take-a-hit-with-street-decline-to-wake-forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Another day, yet another occupation-superior scoring working day for Wake Forest seven-footer Olivier Sarr.

The seven-foot Sarr scored 30 points, creating 12 of 16 pictures, and grabbed 17 rebounds Saturday afternoon for the Demon Deacons (13-15, six-12 ACC), who pulled away late for an 84-73 victory in excess of Notre Dame, dealing a significant blow to the Combating Irish’s NCAA Match hopes.

With a 10- operate down the stretch, the Deacons won regardless of squandering a 16-stage, initially-50 percent guide.

On Wednesday, Sarr scored a then-occupation-superior 25 details in Wake’s double-overtime victory more than No. 7 Duke. Towards Notre Dame (18-11, 9-nine), Sarr outdueled six-nine Irish ahead John Mooney, who scored 24 points with 17 rebounds, but designed only 10 of 22 photographs from the field.

Sarr designed a wide variety of photographs — turnaround jumpers, hooks, suggestion-ins and dunks — as Notre Dame failed to deny him the ball. Mooney and six-10 Juwan Durham usually played guiding Sarr and ended up unable to gradual him down.

Sarr was also six-for-7 from the foul line.

“We experienced no reply for the huge fella tonight,” Notre Dame mentor Mike Brey said of Sarr. “Our senior significant men could not guard him.”

“I don’t know why they saved taking part in guiding (Sarr),” claimed Wake guard Chaundee Brown, who scored 15 details and grabbed 10 rebounds. “We just stored feeding him.”

Sarr has built a habit of actively playing perfectly versus the Irish. Past calendar year, he scored what was then a career-substantial 14 in a Wake victory at Notre Dame.

“I take into account Mooney to be one of the most effective big adult males. He’s 1 of the men I appear up to,” Sarr explained. “As a competitor, it’s fantastic to have a matchup towards him.”

After a hot start with eight quick factors, Mooney cooled off from the field. But he experienced 14 points in the 2nd 50 percent, together with a dunk that gave the Irish their final direct with 6: 52 still left, and a three-pointer that minimize the Wake direct to 70-68 with three: 33 to enjoy.

“I really enjoyed looking at the two large fellas participate in,” said Wake mentor Danny Manning, the star significant male on Kansas’ 1988 NCAA championship workforce. “(Sarr) is really beginning to strike his comfort and ease zone.”

Brown hit a key 3-pointer to snap Notre Dame’s 11- operate early in the second half. Brandon Childress, taking part in in his remaining dwelling sport, experienced 14 factors, including two vital three-tips down the stretch.

The Deacons produced 7 of 15 three-level subject-target makes an attempt and were 23-for-27 from the foul line.

Nate Laszewski came off the bench to spark the Irish in the 2nd half and finished with 15 points.

Childress’ three-pointer with three: 09 to go gave Wake a five-stage guide, triggering the 10- operate. A tap-in by Sarr with two: 21 remaining set the Deacons in advance 75-68, and in control.

Wake raced out to a 39-23 direct and led 41-30 at halftime. The Irish cut the direct to 45-43 on Prentiss Hubb’s jumper soon after a steal.

T.J. Gibbs gave the Irish their initially guide considering the fact that the opening minutes with a driving basket that produced it 57-55 with nine: 28 left. But Childress quickly responded with a 3-position shot.

Massive Picture

Notre Dame: The reduction may perhaps have been a dagger to the Irish’s late NCAA run. They possible will need an upset victory on Wednesday at Florida Point out and a robust displaying at the ACC Event to have any reasonable hopes of creating the 68-group industry. Sarr uncovered a weak Irish interior defense.

Wake Forest: The Deacons, who conquer Duke in double overtime earlier in the 7 days, claimed a next straight residence victory over a very hot opponent. The Deacons can assure they won’t finish at the base of the ACC standings with a victory Tuesday at North Carolina. With Sarr playing at his ideal, the Deacons could be a hazardous opponent in what looms as a huge-open ACC Event.

STATS

Notre Dame: Mooney now has 24 double-doubles for the time. The Irish, who entered the match with the 3rd fewest turnovers in the nation at 9.71, committed only four from Wake even though recording 13 helps. Mooney was only two of 5 from the foul line, and the Irish strike only 15 of 24 tries (62.five%).

Wake Forest: With back-to-back again career scoring highs, Sarr experienced a blended 55 details in the Deacons’ victories about Duke and Notre Dame. Maybe overlooked in the victory in excess of the Irish was Brown, who grabbed 10 rebounds and was 5-for-six at the foul line. The Deacons shot 23 of 27 (85.two%) from the foul line, together with 17 of 21 in the 2nd 50 %.

Vital Photographs

Wake created well timed three-place shots regardless of having only 15 tries. Brown stopped the Irish’s 11- run early in the next half. Childress responded to place Wake back again in front following Notre Dame took its to start with next-fifty percent direct. Childress’ 3-pointer with 3: 09 to go was the back again-breaker, restoring the Deacons’ lead to five details by answering a Mooney 3-pointer.

UP Up coming

Notre Dame: The Irish host No. six Florida Point out on Wednesday.

Wake Forest: The Deacons participate in at North Carolina on Tuesday.