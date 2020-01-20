Notre-Dame unable to organize Christmas service due to fire damage

Notre Dame Cathedral is unable to accommodate Christmas services for the first time since the French Revolution, as the Paris monument was too badly damaged by this year’s fire.

Its clergy, choir and congregation in exile therefore celebrate the holiday season in another Gothic church next to the Louvre museum.

The April accidental fire destroyed the roof of the medieval monument and collapsed its spire, and reconstruction is expected to take several years.

Officials say the structure is too fragile to let visitors in, and there is still a risk of poisoning from the tons of lead dust released from the flames.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will take place in the Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois church, once used for French royalty.

The rector of Notre-Dame, Monsignor Patrick Chauvet, will celebrate mass there on Wednesday for the faithful of Notre-Dame, accompanied by a song by some of the now itinerant choirs of Notre-Dame.

A wooden liturgical platform was built in the Saint-Germain church to look like ours.

The iconic sculpture of the 14th century cathedral, the Virgin of Paris, which survived the fire, is also on display.

The world-famous cathedral has experienced many upheavals since the laying of its first stone in 1163.

He ended services after the revolutionaries overthrew the monarchy and declared Notre-Dame “temple of reason”, but resumed religious activities under Napoleon in 1803, according to cathedral officials.

It continued during two world wars and the Nazi occupation. Soldiers kept his Christmas mass in 2015, weeks after France’s deadliest terrorist attacks.

Today, the twin towers of Notre-Dame still dominate the Ile de la Cité in the heart of Paris, attracting tourists taking selfies along the surrounding quays.

But this festive season, its facade is protected by scaffolding instead of the huge Christmas tree that normally adorns its esplanade.