[Notre Dame’s Rex Pflueger has knack for coming up major]

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — It must have shocked completely no just one that the most important offensive rebound of Notre Dame’s tottering basketball time arrived down in the opportunistic hands of Rex Pflueger.

“It’s remarkable the performs — profitable performs — Rex Pflueger will make,” Irish coach Mike Brey reported following the 77-76 victory from North Carolina on Monday.

When John Mooney skipped a still left-handed hook in the lane over big Garrison Brooks in the waning seconds, Notre Dame appeared headed for its 11th decline. Alternatively, Pflueger arrived out of nowhere to snatch the ball absent from UNC’s Christian Keeling, his fellow fifth-yr graduate player.

Seemingly in a single motion, Pflueger corralled the ball and whipped a move out top rated to sophomore ahead Nate Laszewski. As he experienced back again in November to rescue Notre Dame from sure defeat towards mid-major Toledo, “Late-Match Nate” drained a desperation 3-pointer.

This time, as an alternative of sending the video game to time beyond regulation, Laszewski’s shot intended immediate victory. As he and Pflueger slapped arms continuously in celebration at the other conclusion of the courtroom, Laszewski reminded the team’s co-captain and emotional chief of his job in the Toledo instant as properly.

“I stated to Rex he’s passed to me on equally of them,” Laszewski claimed. “I don’t know, probably it is Rex’s passes or a little something. It is an wonderful experience.”

Fourteen months due to the fact blowing out his remaining knee against Purdue, Pflueger is owning a nightly impression on a software making an attempt not to overlook the NCAA Event for a 3rd consecutive season for the initially time because A long time four-six of Brey’s two a long time at the helm.

Pflueger’s perseverance has turn out to be even larger given that his mother, Rebecca, misplaced her fight with cancer final Sept. 14. She was a month shy of her 54th birthday.

He has a tattoo of her heartbeat on his still left wrist.

“Was Pflueger unbelievable down the stretch?” Brey mentioned. “Defensively, with the steals, and there he is, receiving his palms on the offensive rebound, generating the participate in. It’s amazing. We essential it negative and we ended up useless in the drinking water, and I’m genuinely very pleased that we figured out how to escape.”

Trailing by 15 factors with nine minutes remaining, the Irish bought sizzling behind the capturing of guards Prentiss Hubb and T.J. Gibbs. Pflueger skipped a prospective game-tying 3-issue consider with two: 30 remaining, but he saved pushing for the equalizer — and extra — as Notre Dame shook off an uncomfortable 34-stage decline at Duke two days previously.

Pflueger’s sixth and closing rebound of the evening proved to be the most crucial.

“Rex just obtained Christian and just pushed him ideal out of the way,” Tar Heels mentor Roy Williams stated. “I’m not declaring that in a detrimental way. He wanted the ball a large amount additional and got a major-time rebound for them and threw it out, and they produced a big shot.”

Early in his profession, the 6-six swingman from Dana Stage, California, received a track record for remarkable idea-ins. As a freshman in March 2016, Pflueger’s idea-in towards Stephen F. Austin sent Notre Dame to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Match.

As a junior two a long time afterwards, he came through once again at Syracuse’s large Provider Dome in a 51-49 victory in January 2018.

Then came Monday evening in a need to-earn predicament versus UNC. Questioned if he’d ever had a participant pretty like Pflueger, Brey shook his head and smiled.

“Not genuinely,” Brey stated. “He’s definitely one of a kind. His scoring is a bonus, but he passes and finds men and women. His instincts defensively are just wonderful and his nose for the ball . . . when it is free, it is amazing. And he’s taking part in a little sore, and I give him a large amount of credit rating.”