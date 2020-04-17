Nova Employee Test Positive for COVID-19, Remote Cleaning

exclusive

A Fashion Nova employee contracted the coronavirus, which underwent a extensive cleaning process and resulted in many employees being sent home.

According to a spokeswoman for FN Logistics … the employee who recently tested positive for COVID-19 worked in a warehouse in Sante Fe, CA. The last working day is April 15th.

The rep says the worker is now at home in quarantine for 14 days. The company also told anyone who met this person to stay home for forty for the next 2 weeks … with a salary.

We were told, all Fashion Nova employees are taught to stay home if they experience any common coronavirus symptoms – coughing, fever, shortness of breath – and contacting HR.

Besides … the FN rep says the area where the affected staff was immediately shut down and terminated. The entire distribution facility closed on Thursday night, so a cleaning company would complete a deep clean … using CDC-approved products.

We were told the other step-by-step measures, such as temperature checks for those entering the building and ensuring that social travel instructions are maintained by limiting daily headcount.

As we reported … the Fashion Nova, with the brand ambassador Cardi B, given $ 1,000 an hour today to people need financial help because of gambling.

Now it also faces its own problems.