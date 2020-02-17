[nova-residence-financial-loans-arizona-bowl-teaming-up-with-kevin-sumlin-football-camps-at-ua]

The Nova House Loans Arizona Bowl and Kevin Sumlin Football Camps introduced a partnership Wednesday “to supply a youth football expertise rivaling any in the nation.”

The fifth Arizona Bowl took position in December at Arizona Stadium and is about to launch a new settlement with the Mid-American Meeting. Sumlin is getting into his 3rd season as head coach of the Arizona Wildcats. The Kevin Sumlin Football Camps are scheduled for June 4-7 on campus and will incorporate a crew 7-on-seven competitors.

“We could not be happier to spouse with the Nova Household Financial loans Arizona Bowl this 12 months and for decades to occur,” Sumlin said in a information launch. “Our partnership permits us to supply learners with the best camp expertise achievable in an natural environment that showcases a earth-course university and all of the prospects UArizona and the Tucson group have to provide.”

The launch even more states: “Sharing the put together objective of continuing to deepen roots in the community, both equally sides are enthusiastic to showcase the Aged Pueblo and the major-notch facilities at UArizona to younger university student-athletes and their family members. The community-first mission of the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl manufactured the partnership an simple collaboration, as providing back to the local community has generally been an intricate component of (the) Kevin Sumlin Soccer Camps.”

The Arizona Bowl donates 100% of web proceeds to charitable leads to.