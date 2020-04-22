Nova Scotia kills victims of spree including teacher, nurse, RCMP officer, cancer survivor

TORONTO –

The 23-year veteran of the RCMP, a ‘dedicated’ local teacher, nurse, and fire chief has been among the victims of the anger of Nova Scotia .

The massacre began Saturday night in Portapique, United States, and ended with the death of a suspect in Enfield, United States, on Sunday morning.

In the meantime, many people were killed or their homes burned to the ground, with them inside, causing the spree to be the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history.

LISA MCCULLY

Lisa McCully, a teacher at Debert Elementary, is remembered by students and colleagues as a “brilliant love” for her family and friends.

Her sister, Jenny Kierstead, told CTV News that she is thankful for the support from neighbors who obviously love her sister.

Kierstead, who said “Lisa is a great teacher and a wonderful mom. I think the feedback we get is evidence that affects people’s lives and makes me good. very high, ”posted a statement to Facebook on Sunday expressing the family’s feelings.

He wrote, “We would like to go out to other family members who have been affected by this incident. Thanks to your support, it was a difficult day,”

McCully’s death was confirmed by the Nova Scotia Teachers Sunday.

The statement said “the 9300 NSTU heartbroken along with his colleagues and students at Debert Elementary, as well as his family and friends who knew him not only as a dedicated teacher but as a teacher.” make love in their lives. “

CIRCUMSTANCES

In a statement released Monday, the Victorian Order of Nurses (VON) confirmed the two victims, Heather O’Brien and Kristen Beaton, who both worked for the health department. .

A letter from VON President Jo-Anne Poirier said “We have been in touch with their families and thank you for your support in this difficult time”.

“All of our next heroes are heroes. Yesterday, two of those heroes, Heather O’Brien and Kristen Beaton, were taken by their families, and from VON. We are sad. They are gone, and we mourn for their families. ”

Beaton, the VON assistant manager, is a young woman and mother. Her husband, Nick Beaton, said that he recently wept daily as he was about to bring the COVID-19 home to his son and was vocal about providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) ) much to employees like himself.

In an interview with CTV News anchor and key manager Lisa LaFlamme, Nick Beaton said he wanted to bring his wife light and shoot for more PPE for the crew. the next task

He and his wife had heard of the fury in Portapique the night before his death, but did not know that the gunman was still there when they woke up tomorrow.

Beaton says “If I had known he was down, I would not have let my wife leave the house that day.”

Kristen Beaton was pregnant with a second parent when she was killed. Her husband said they were planning to announce the pregnancy to their family this week by having their three-year-old son Dax wear a jacket with the announcement.

“I want (Canadians) to know, and I want my son to know for the rest of his life that he loves him more than I ever saw anyone like,” Nick Beaton said. . “Good mother, great lady.”

HEATHER O’BRIEN

O’Brien, the wife, mother and grandmother, has been working with the nurses working with VON for nearly 17 years, according to the agency.

InstrBrien’s daughter Darcy Dobson said her mother had sent her last text to a family conference at 9:59 p.m. On Sunday, “at 10:15 he was gone,” Dobson wrote on Facebook.

“This is going to be difficult but it won’t be HeatherthroughBrien’s definition at the moment! I want everyone to remember that he is good. How much she loves being a nurse. The way his eyes light up when he talks to his grandson and how he just loves Christmas, ”writes Dobson.

“Let that be the case. Not the suffering he died. “

InstrBrien’s family called him the “descendant” and “glue” of the family, in a statement to CTV News. It’s “spiritual,” “stubborn” and “hilarious.” He married in 1985 and has eight children, who grew up in a “loving big house.”

The statement “We are losing without it,” the model said. “His children and grandchildren have seen the light of his life and everyone has a defect in their hearts.”

The family says O’Brian, who is 55, lost his mother at the same age as the fire.

They said, “Let’s not be discouraged. Our mother when she was 30s, breathed and tried to make her mother’s shoes.” She was also the mother to other children when we were growing up. She had never left anyone. It doesn’t care who you are, where you are or what you have done. “

JOLENE OLIVER, AARON TUCK, EMILY TUCK

Jolene Oliver, her husband Aaron (Friar) Tuck and daughter Emily Tuck were also among the victims, found in their family home.

Oliver’s sister, Tammy Oliver-McCurdie, told CTV News Monday that the family were neighbors at the shooting. He said that although they had been in conflict in the past his sister said there was nothing that would have led to such an attack.

Speaking to CTV News via Skype from his home in Alberta, Oliver-McCurdie described his sister as a passionate poet and a lifelong artist. She said her husband was very good at repairing cars and making leather goods.

Emily Tuck, 17, is a “natural” musician who used music to help her family by deleting it during COVID-19.

Oliver-McCurdie has started a GoFundMe page dedicated to finding the logistics of giving his sister and family a burial. He said his family is struggling to survive because of the ongoing issue of COVID-19.

SEAN MCLEOD, ALANNA JENKINS

Sean McLeod is a correctional officer at the Springhill Institution, a prison in Springhill, N.S.

He was found in a burned-out area of ​​his home in West Wentworth, NS, approximately 50 km north of Portapique, along with another victim: his partner, Alanna Jenkins, a a correctional officer at Nova Institution for Women in Truro, NS

His daughter, Taylor Andrews, complained of the loss on Facebook Monday.

“I just couldn’t wrap my head around the fact that I would never call my Dad to ask him about some of the adult things, or see the way my baby’s face would glow. and squeal ‘Nana’ as he walks through the door, “he writes of the pair.” There is simply not enough reason to even begin to acknowledge the two accolades that are worth the effort.

GOOD and JAMIE AIR

Greg Blair and Jamie Blair, the couple were also killed.

In a memorable post on Facebook, family member Jessica MacBurnie described the couple as “pretty spirits,” warning that she had no words to hurt my home. people and many others are present. “

Another Facebook memoir by Victoria Lomond, recalls Jamie Blair who was “a carefree, yet kind and fun-loving woman.”

Lomond wrote, “I have never known a love so strong and pure as Jamie and Greg’s,”

He stated that the couple’s four sons were “parts of Jamie’s world,” and that “the last hours of his life were spent protecting (the) littlest two from destruction. “

Karl Kaulback, Greg Blair’s uncle, told CTV News that his grandson will “give away his shirt to others.”

NEXT

Tom Bagley, a senior firefighter, was killed in a shootout, CTV News learned Monday.

In a Facebook post, Bagley’s daughter and son-in-law described him as a “pretty soul” who was known for his “kindness, care and telling incredible stories.” His daughter, Charlene Bagley, wrote that he had died trying to help others.

“(I) you know him, you know who he is all the time. I know it means something to many, ”he wrote.

Jeff Flanagan wrote of his uncle on Facebook saying, “Tom is a very talented person who always smiles and laughs anywhere and in any situation,” “He’s a firefighter. headed off and always wants to help everyone he can. “

GINA GOULET

The cancer survivor and dentist Gina Goulet also died. In an interview with the CTV News Channel, Diane Muise said her friend had a spirit of “all or nothing”.

“His whole life and his energy. Nothing has worked out a bit, ”Muise said. “He went from hobbyist to dressmaker and made his salsa dance.”

Muise said he will miss Goulet’s biggest laugh.

“We’re just so much fun, whether it’s walking through Costco playing Marco Polo, or driving his Corvette – we’re Thelma and Louise. He’s full of life.”

Goulet had survived a mental illness and had his way to recovery from a second diagnosis, which Muise said his friend was in good health. His attitude was: “I had to hit him and move. I have a lot to do, ”Muise said.

Goulet is a dentist who owns his own business, where he worked out of his home in Shubenacadie, N.S. Her friend repeated several times that Goulet had visited a 90-year-old woman in the hospital for dental work.

“He likes to make people laugh – to make them smile,” he said. “He just has a big heart.”

In a Facebook post about the woman, friends said Goulet had always been “very independent” and had “wicked spirits” and “warm smiles.”

On Facebook, Lindy Weilgart wrote on Facebook that “Our hearts go out to the family, especially his daughter,”

Goulet’s only child, Amelia Butler, shared a picture of her and her mother on Facebook, writing “My angel,” with a broken emoji.

The two are “super good,” Muise said.

He told the CTV News Channel that “he was excited about the wonderful woman he had grown up with,”

CORRIE ELLISON

Corrie Ellison, who was visiting her father in Portapique at the time of her murder, was friends with a “beautiful spirit.”

A friend of his, Ashley Fennell, told The Canadian Press that he had been friends with Ellison for almost a decade, and that he had always gone out of his way to help those he loved.

“I’ll call him, and no matter what he does, he’ll jump on me,” he said.

His father, Richard Ellison said he was “the kind of person I don’t think anyone would ever want to see that happen to him.”

A 42-year-old man has been disabled due to a previous injury, Fennell said. Ellison had no children of his own, but gave Fennell money for his son’s Christmas gift and took the boy on a water trip once Fennell was attacked.

“He was a good man,” he said.

JOEY WEBBER

According to a GoFundMe report from his partner’s family, Joey Webber left on April 19 and never returned home.

It was reported to CTV News that Webber was among those killed in the attack.

Webber is the father of three daughters. The two youngest daughters he has with his partner, Shanda MacLeod, whose family set up GoFundMe, try and support MacLeod and the children at Webber’s death. Page says Webber was the supplier of the family, and retired because of the pulp machine he was working at.

Webber had just returned to work two days before he was killed.

LILLIAN HYSLOP

Once out on an ongoing hike in the Wentworth Valley, Lillian Hyslop became one of the victims of the shooting spree.

Neighbors Heather and David Matthews said they often cross paths with Hyslop when walking outside. On the day Hyslop died, the couple decided to walk home from their home instead of on the highway. It was when they heard the gunfire.

Speaking to CTV News, Dave Matthews said he believed there was a general report about the gunman, Hyslop, “would not go out, and he would not be shot.”

Hyslop is known for his “community spirit,” Heather Matthews told The Canadian Press, and always contributes to community events such as community support and projects.

CONST. HEIDI STEVENSON

RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson also died Sunday morning in response to a shooting incident.

Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the police force, left two children and husband at home, according to a report from Nova Scotia RCMP Police Chief Lee Bergerman.

“Heidi answered the call and lost his life while protecting the people he worked for,” Bergerman said in the statement.

People who know the officer say she is a loving woman who “lives for her family” and works hard for her community.

“He had a smile that would light the room. I thought yesterday if I had seen him he wouldn’t have smiled, and I don’t think I would have,” RCMP Sgt. Joe Taplin tells CTV Monday morning.

“Heidi is all about her family. That’s all she talks about when she’ll come to work … I can’t even begin to write her words, what (her family) is going through. It just hurts a lot. “

Stevenson was well known in the RCMP’s Little N.S. classification, according to Taplin who noted “we have crossed all paths.”

“It probably saved more lives than we would ever know what it did to prevent this person from doing so much harm,” he said. “Maybe he’s the kind of person that has the care of everyone you want.”

RCMP Director Brenda Lucki described Stevenson as a “lifelong lover” who was dedicated to his role as a police officer. He is also a news reporter at the Nova Scotia RCMP, where he participates in radio and radio interviews for several stories about police work in the area.

“Everyone who knew him said that he was just a love of life and that he was a hard worker and dedicated to his chosen profession,”

The RCMP continue to investigate the incident, which is associated with a variety of crimes throughout the state. In a statement released on Sunday, Premier Stephen McNeil described the killing “as one of the most shocking incidents of violence in our state’s history.”

