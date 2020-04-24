Nova Scotia Massacre: RCMP expands the timeline of the tragic incident that killed 22

TORONTO –

How the murderer traveled in central Nova Scotia, claiming the lives of 22 victims and leaving 16 crime scenes in his wake, is now becoming clearer.

RCMP unveiled the gunman Gabriel Wortman’s road at a Friday morning meeting, including maps showing the cities of Portapique, Wentworth, Debert, Shubenacadie, Milford and Enfield.

The timeline indicated the shooting began at 10:26 p.m. Saturday in Portapique, where Wortman is located. The victims were found at eight locations at Portapique Beach Road, Orchard Beach Road, and Bayview Court.

Investigators say Wortman traveled approximately 43 km north to Wentworth where the shooting took place at 9:35 p.m. Sunday. He then drove 30 km southwest to Debert, appealed to the victims at 10:08 a.m., and then added 51 km south to Shubenacadie, where he The murder continued at 10:49 a.m. the last stop was 24 km southwest of Enfield, where Wortman was living. shot by police at a gas station at 11:26 p.m.

CTV News learned Thursday that Wortman’s murder spree began after he tied up and beat his girlfriend at his home on Saturday night before he managed to escape. He hid in the wilderness until the beginning of Sunday.

CTV News also learned that the battered woman, who did not identify herself, was the one who informed police that Wortman was driving a car resembling an RCMP cruiser and was dressed. really. He provided police with a photo of the vehicle, which was later included in a tweet posted by the RCMP this morning.

The 51-year-old was shot at by police officers for more than 12 hours. He started shooting at neighbors in Portapique, N.S. and burn houses. He then took the rural roads and highways throughout central Nova Scotia, killing those he had exposed.

Police previously said he targeted the victims at first, but was shot dead as he walked further away. He evaded police while driving an RCMP cruiser and wearing a badge.

CTV News reported that the gunman’s girlfriend provided officers with photos of the vehicle, which was shared on the Nova Scotia RCMP’s Twitter page on Sunday morning.

The Globe and Mail reported that the gunman was listed, saying the man who was close to the gunman’s property said he had been told by investigators that his name was ” seven or eight “of the names found by the police of the shooter.

Until he was shot dead on Sunday morning – 100 km from Portapique in Enfield, N.S. – he killed 22 people, including RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson.

There are few indications about the shooter’s goals and motivations. Police previously said he knew some of the victims, but not all. It is also believed that he was using a firearm that was obtained illegally, as the RCMP said he did not have a valid license or firearm in Canada.

The search for a murder requires months. Army officers and equipment were taken to help police identify from the evidence they found on the 16 known crime scenes.

Authorities continued to inquire about residents being alerted to the complaint and why they did not use the state of emergency alert system.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said on Wednesday that the Office of Emergency Services (EMO) had been dispatched to the RCMP for a news release at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Investigators are trying to establish an emergency alert that will be sent to cell phones and television broadcasts across the state when the gunman shot at 11:26 am, RCMP reported. .

Clicked on this issue on social media Wednesday, Nova Scotia RCMP General Manager. Chris Leather said there were communications between the RCMP headquarters, the incident manager and the EMO that caused “significant delays.”

During the delay, the RCMP banned interviews with the public on social media. This message, which will be missed by many Nova Scotians who do not work on Facebook and Twitter, has their own slump.

The RCMP notified the public of the “gun complaint” at 11:30 p.m. Saturday by a Twitter announcement that notified residents and closed their doors. There was no further comment until 8 pm on Sunday when police tweeted that there were “active shootings, and that Wortman appeared to be acting as an RCMP officer.”

More than two hours ago when police learned that the gunman had a police officer and a car that looked almost like an RCMP passenger and when this information was turned over to the public .

The Nova Scotia RCMP promised to extend the timeline of events, but authorities withdrew the news of a meeting scheduled for Thursday evening.

Many Americans in Nova Scotia have received an additional warning, as the U.S. Consulate in Halifax emailed a reminder about the kill for any U.S. resident who was in the state.

Meanwhile, the Nova Scotia RCMP Criminal Justice Service has released a line for all information related to the murder.

.