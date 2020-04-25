Nova Scotia Mountie saves lives by stopping a police car: union

HALIFAX –

The president of the RCMP constable eventually – and deadlyly – decided to remove the gunman’s most powerful weapon, saving many lives, the head of the National Police Federation told Saturday.

“He was a hero,” said Brian Sauve, executive director of the union representing 20,000 RCMP members in Canada.

Const. Heidi Stevenson, 48, was killed Sunday in an altercation with a man driving a police car and wearing a RCMP uniform while carrying a suspect that left 22 people dead.

According to a press release from the force Friday, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman had already killed several people and burned homes in several communities by the time Const. Chad Morrison saw the shooter’s car – believing it to be Const. Stevenson because they agreed to meet.

The gunman pulled up beside Morrison and immediately fired fire, the officer, who managed to drive him to the local hospital. He notified another officer and announced that he had been shot and he was taken to emergency treatment.

Stevenson confronted the suspect, and their car collided head-on.

“He knew he was a bad guy, and he rammed him, from my understanding,” Sauve said.

“I know he did something that saved countless lives. I don’t know, five, 10, 20, how far this guy’s going.”

After the crash, Stevenson’s car and the gunman’s car were back burned, and the gunman couldn’t get a good look at the patrol car that RCMP officers said was fine. as a private car.

Following her death in The Chronicle Herald, Stevenson leaves behind her husband Dean and children Connor and Ava. He has been described as a caring woman and mother, and an officer who is dedicated to good work.

The report states that Stevenson decided to join the RCMP after graduating from Acadia University in 1993.

He has taken on a variety of roles with the force, including community policing, communications, drug experts and on behalf of the RCMP as part of the Voice of America.

The announcement of the job, the report states, Stevenson “was a busy parent who volunteered at the school. He was the friend who sent cinnamon buns and bread home. . She is the second mom to a lot of kids who play. Smile when you need her the most. “

Stevenson’s taking his assassin’s car out on a mission is crucial.

Police said some of the murders occurred because the gunman used the vehicle – which was a loaded vehicle – to pull over the victims before he shot them.

Friday, Supt. Darren Campbell spoke of the impact of Wortman’s mistake on re-enacting a police cruiser.

“I do not think it is difficult for the police or the public to understand that it would be offensive,” he said.

“You know, I’ve been a police officer for almost 30 years now and I can’t think of a more dangerous situation, when you are trying to search for someone who looks like you and the gun. timing that leads to, side effects. “

The shooter managed to get out of his car, killing Stevenson and taking his gun.

One pedestrian, Joey Webber stopped, and was shot dead by a gunman. Webber left the family profession to Shubenacadie, N.S. The gunman would later die by police in Enfield, N.S.

Hundreds of vehicles, including bicycles, hot rods and trucks, including several Nova Scotia planes, paid homage Saturday to Webber. Friends and relatives live in the rural streets of Wyses Corner, USA, to say goodbye.

The 36-year-old man of his was described in his death as a family man, a chaplain and a “true man in the country.”

Because of QHI-19, the Webber family couldn’t have a good funeral, so the sponsors set up a long dinner-hour.

Webber is a car enthusiast. Many cars have their race car number 75 on the front and sides. “Rest in Justice Joey,” a sign posted on a truck.

The first vehicle in the process, which passed Webber’s house, was the car at Scotia Speedworld, where Webber once argued. There is also a black briefcase on the black and white flag.

The Oldsmobile 442-passenger car was built for a long time – the car sat in a position while the tires rotated and smoke – which was applauded by the crowd.

One woman said “That’s what she likes.” “Right on, buddy.”

The Stevenson private family service will be available in the next few days. Stevenson is always going to be fun, but COVID-19 makes that impossible.

The National Police Agency helped organize “Red Friday” in part to commemorate his dedication in the ministry, along with other deaths.

Part of the goal is for RCMP members to have the opportunity to “say a little prayer to Heidi and her family,” Sauve.

Police in Sudbury, Ont., Congratulate Stevenson as a purveyor of community-based gifts at a ceremony attended by 10 people – the largest of which was allowed for the funeral.

Meanwhile, the families of the victims are still arranging for their loved ones to rest.

The obituaries reported in the “Chronicle Herald” that friends and relatives held a special funeral for many victims.

Many families have requested that no visitors meet the strict requirements for reunification to prevent the spread of new coronavirus.

Preparing a guest book to sign Gina Goulet, a 54-year-old dentist in Shubenacadie, was removed to protect the health of her circle immediately, according to her statement announced.

Some say that public celebrations of the lost will take place after COVID-19 is spread around the world.

Until then, many families have asked payers to go through online grief counseling or give customers money or anything else.

Some have found exercises that allow mourners to pay their prohibitions away from the body.

Obituary for Lisa McCully says the 49-year-old teacher and mother of two will be remembered at a private funeral Sunday that will also be webcast.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2020.

– With information from Michael Tutton and Andrew Vaughan in Halifax.

