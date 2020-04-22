Nova Scotia’s Great Lakes rose to 22

(TORONTO) – Canadian police say they believe at least 22 people have been killed after a gunman armed with gunmen shot dead people in their homes and set fire to rural communities in Nova Scotia in the end week.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they have found the remains of some of the houses destroyed. Earlier, authorities say at least 18 people were killed in the 12-hour attack.

Officials say the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, was shot and later died Sunday. Authorities did not provide further details or provide reasons for the killing.

The victims include a 17-year-old and a police officer, according to a police statement. All other victims were adults and included men and women. The 16 crime areas are located in five different communities in northern and central Nova Scotia, he said.

“Some of the victims were well-known Gabriel Wortman and were targeted while others were unknown,” a police statement said.

Authorities confirmed that Wortman was wearing a police uniform and that one of the vehicles he used was “an RCMP vehicle that looks very similar.”

“This is an unprecedented event that has resulted in painful loss and grief for many families and loved ones. ‘Many lives will be touched forever,’ the police statement said.

In an earlier statement the authorities said they believed 23 victims were killed, but Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokesman Daniel Brien later confirmed the death toll included 22 victims. and a gunman.

In the wake of fears there will be more casualties in the burning of homes, a young man said on Tuesday that his grandparents had disappeared and believed they had died after their house was set on fire during the attack.

Related Articles

Justin Zahl told The Associated Press that he finally got back from the police after calls and information and seeing pictures of his grandparents’ home in Portapique countryside, with their cars in the main lane.

It was not immediately clear, however, if they were involved in a police raid allegedly found.

Police groups have been dispersed in 16 different crime areas, including the area where the Saturday morning rally began on Portapique Beach Road, where the suspect lives.

Police have warned that the number of casualties could rise sharply as investigators hit homes damaged by fire.

Zahl said he heard from his final season Saturday morning via iMessage on his iPad.

“It’s angels,” he said, adding that the couple was like a parent to him and his 19-year-old cousin, Riley. “He was the smartest person I knew, and he was able to talk to anyone,” he said of his grandfather.

He said John Zahl, nearly 60, and Elizabeth Joanne Thomas, now 50, live in Albuquerque, New Mexico, before retiring to their dream home in Nova Scotia in 2017 after falling through loved the place at the visit. Justin and his brother lived with them for a while but both young men stopped practicing and were not at home at the time of the attack, he said.

Authorities say Wortman made his car look like a Royal Canadian Mounted Police helicopter that allows him to travel easily within 30 miles (50 miles).

In the wake of the attack, police warned Portapique residents to lock their doors and stay in their barracks. The town, like many other Canadians, has been complying with the government’s decision to remain at home because of diarrhea and diarrhea, and many of the victims were in the homes when the attack began.

But no warnings have been issued, and questions remain as to why emergency announcements about the province have not been sent through a system recently used to advise people to continue. keeping away from the public. Police issued a Twitter update, but no alerts would be made using the phone directly.

“There should be some fear in the county,” said David Matthews, who said he heard the shooting while walking with his wife Sunday. Shortly after returning home, their phone started ringing with warnings from friends that there was a shooter working in the neighborhood.

Police said several bodies were found inside and outside a home on Portapique Beach Road, police said. The bodies have also been found elsewhere in Nova Scotia and authorities say the shooter may have targeted people who were injured first but later began an unintentional attack while driving.

The Story of Pornography

American Health Workers Have a Low Risk to Fight COVID-19

“There is nothing against us.”

Authorities say Wortman has no police history, but information later emerged on at least one run with the law.

Nova Scotia court records show that he was ordered to receive a complaint of anger management after he attempted to assault a man in Halifax County on October 29, 2001. The case was heard on October 7, 2014. 2002, as his trial begins. .

He was jailed for nine months for probation, fined $ 50 and charged with stealing from the person, and prohibited the possession or possession of a firearm, ammunition or other explosive device.

Mount Royal Canadian Police Commissioner Mount Brenda Lucki said police are continuing to determine what equipment was used in the attack.

Cheryl Maloney, who lives near the scene of the shooting, 54-year-old Gina Goulet, believes she may have been saved by Sunday morning from her son reading, “Don’t leave your house. This man is at the end of your path and dressed like a copy. “

“I can definitely use this province warning, as I travel here regularly and stay awake all week,” she said.

Get Brief. Sign up to receive the great stories you need to know now.

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

. (afiToTranslate) Canada