Novak Djokovic brings Serbia to the ATP Cup final

Loading...

SYDNEY – It took several shots to get captains and players from both teams to applause and to separate Novak Djokovic from Daniil Medvedev in the decisive third set of a win, which brought Serbia a place in the ATP Cup final.

Runner-up Djokovic dominated Saturday’s first set, drawing up a plan to break the great Russian’s strengths before Medvedev finished the match.

Djokovic had the crucial break in a long fifth game after a lengthy rally ended with an exchange of volleys and drop shots. He raised both arms to celebrate, almost an early victory.

But Medvedev urged him to the end and forced Djokovic to produce some of his best tennis players when he competed for the match. The seven-time Australian Open champion saved himself a breakpoint with a little desperation – he jumped for a volley, struggled to get a drop shot, and then made a makeshift forehand as he leaned back to do it again Two to come.

It was when the crowd and teammates of both players were on their feet.

After collecting three breakpoints in the last game, Djokovic won 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 and secured Serbia’s semi-final victory over Russia. You will either meet Davis Cup champion Spain or Australia in the final on Sunday, the first in this new international event with 24 teams.

“Exciting, tiring, happy, terrible at the same time,” said Djokovic when asked for his summary. “There were a lot of rallies and it was very tiring. Very physical fight, but also mental fight … some amazing points.

“Definitely one of the most exciting games I’ve played against him or any of the best players in recent years.”

Dusan Lajovic defeated Karen Khachanov 7: 5, 7: 6 (7: 1) in the opening single, secured the first set with the game’s only breakpoint chance and gave Djokovic some breath in the second encounter. Serbia also won the doubles to complete a 3-0 sweep.

The Djokovic-Medvedev game was the first between two top five players of the tournament, and Djokovic increased his game in the first set, which he finished in half an hour.

After missing a breakpoint chance in the second game, Djokovic took the lead in the sixth game to get a set and a break. The vocal, pro-Serbian crowd sang and sang “Nole, Nole, Nole” and howled, roared and whistled.

Djokovic tried to keep the big Russian moving, pulled him on the net with drop shots and slice and overtook him with winners.

But Medvedev found a way to counteract this and won four games in a row by unbalancing Djokovic in a game that lasted more than 10 minutes and which he eventually turned into his fourth break point chance. Now he made Djokovic do long rallies.

Medvedev had won the last two matches and was there 2-3 times in direct comparison. He reached the US Open final last year and didn’t want to give up his place in the final without a fight.

Djokovic showed signs of fatigue, leaned forward and buried his face in a towel to catch his breath after a 31-shot rally. He returned to the starting position, but prevailed in the 12th game against a tired forehand and caused Medvedev to make a double fault.

The fifth Medvedev, who led the tour last season with 59 overall victories, went 3-0 in the group stage in Perth and prevailed against Argentinian Diego Schwartzman in the stormy quarter-finals.

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

Naomi Osaka is fighting for the semi-finals in Brisbane

Defending champion Naomi Osaka, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and Madison Keys won a quarter-final at Brisbane International on Friday.

Osaka defeated Kiki …