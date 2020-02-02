Novak Djokovic defeated Dominic Thiem at the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic kisses his trophy after winning the 2020 Australian Open final on February 2, 2020 at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

Jason Heidrich / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What is more impressive than winning your 8th Australian Open? Come from behind to win your 8th Australian Open. This was exactly what happened in Melbourne when Novak Djokovic came from behind to defeat Dominic Thiem. It is his 17th overall Grand Slam victory.

While Djokovic took the lead early, Thiem turned the tables in the first few sentences. When the match was over, the shifts in power were seen in the scores: 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

ESPN reports that Djokovic was thrilled with his victory and welcomed this special Grand Slam location. “Definitely my favorite place, my favorite stadium in the world,” he said after receiving his trophy.

Individual sport. Team effort. @ DjokerNole hugs his team after his 17th Grand Slam triumph. # From Openpic.twitter.com / zDqYRONC7J

– ATP Tour (@atptour) February 2, 2020

His Australian Open victories are a record. According to the ESPN, no other male player has won this tournament more than six times. Djokovic’s victory also catapulted him to number 1 in the ranking.

Thiem’s ​​post-tournament comments were friendly and optimistic about his own future game. “I’m proud and happy to be able to keep up with tennis at this time and time,” he said. “I was a little late today, but I hope I can get my revenge soon.”

Djokovic also praised Thiem’s ​​quality of play. “He was a better player,” he said, according to Tennis.com. “Probably a point and a shot separated us tonight.”

After his victory, Djokovic also spoke about Kobe Bryant’s influence on his career and the devastating effects of forest fires across Australia. It was a dark note – but also a moving memory of the larger world.

Read the whole story at ESPN