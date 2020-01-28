Novak Djokovic faces Roger Federer in the semi-final of the Australian Open

% MINIFYHTMLbeb2a78df3ffe1a4abcb5ed3912cf7a611%

Novak Djokovic organized a tempting meeting with Roger Federer on Thursday

Australian Open defending champion Novak Djokovic organized a 50th meeting of his career with Roger Federer after reaching the semi-finals in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Djokovic ignored the threat of the great success of the Canadian Milos Raonic when he won a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7-1) victory, despite a problem with his contact lenses at the end of the third set.

Raonic had already eliminated current ATP Finals champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and ex-number 3 Marin Cilic to make the final four, but Djokovic turned out to be the immobile object.

Djokovic was encouraged by his quarter-final collision with a top with the letters & # 39; KB & # 39; and the figures & # 39; 8 & # 39; and & # 39; 24 & # 39; about a red heart, in honor of NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday.

When they started to play, he seemed impeccably in service, earning his first 14 points from the first set, before Raonic made a few raids by winning a chance at a breaking point.

The Serbian held that before he turned the screw at the commercial end of the set to take advantage of his fourth chance at a set point after an all-powerful battle after 54 minutes. It was the first time in the tournament that the former Wimbledon finalist had broken.

Djokovic reached his eighth semi-final in Melbourne

Djokovic took absolute control in the game by increasing the pace and breaking with a 3-1 lead in the second set. The number 2 in the world had full control with coverage over the field that overwhelmed the Canadian, who had already stored 10 of the 11 breakpoints offered to his opponent.

That interruption was sufficient to give the sixteen-fold Grand Slam champion the benefit of a two-fold advantage at Rod Laver Arena.

The 32-year-old, who had lost only one set during his first round confrontation against Jan-Lennard Struff on the way to the final four, served impeccably thanks in part to the custody of former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, who is now It in the corner of Djokovic.

With 4-4 in the third set, Djokovic took a medical time-out after a problem with his contact lenses. He had no trouble seeing the ball when he returned as he made his way through the next tiebreak to march within two hours and 50 minutes.

Djokovic has now played 10, won the 10 games against Raonic, who played only 14 tournaments in 2019, as he had multiple injuries, including back and buttock conditions. They played 26 sets in total, of which Raonic won only two.

Milos Raonic could not contain Djokovic’s sparkle

Djokovic is now preparing for his match against Federer in which he leads the 26-23 meeting, including four of the last five. This will be his first clash in Melbourne Park since the 2016 semi-final, which the Serbian won in four sets. Among them, they have claimed 13 of the last 16 titles of the Australian Open since 2004.

