Novak Djokovic rallies to win his eighth Australian Open title after defeating Dominic Thiem in the exciting final

Excited and stricken, Novak Djokovic still won an eighth Australian Open title to beat his Big Three colleagues on one point.

Djokovic chased Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal most of his career and was the first man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title after three decades by big-hitter Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 2- 6 6-3 6 defeated -4 in an unforgettable final of three hours and 59 minutes.

He has never lost a final in Melbourne and has now taken 17th place to get closer to the older couple Federer and Nadal.

Nadal and Federer will get the chance to achieve the Serbian performance of three decades in 2020, but he is undoubtedly in a class of its own at the first Grand Slam of the year.

referee conflict

But one could also remember this finale when Djokovic collided with the umpire referee Damien Dumusois in the 4: 4 game in the second set.

Given a time violation warning from Dumusois – Djokovic has long been taking time like Nadal – the Frenchman warned him again in the same game when he exceeded the 25-second limit.

That meant it was docked for the first time. The same thing happened to Nadal at last year’s US Open final, but with a different referee.

Djokovic then patted Dumusois on the shoe as he went to his chair.

As soon as he took a seat, he said to Dumusois: “Great job, man. You made yourself famous, well done. “

Dumusois was lenient not to punish Djokovic for not contacting him and made sure that there was no escalation – two years after Serena Williams was fined in the US Open by the Warning of the trainer was triggered.

When Djokovic and Thiem last met at a Grand Slam, the 32-year-old also lost his nerve in a time violation in the 2019 French Open semi-finals.

No matter whether he was shaken by the incident or felt something physical – Thiem’s ​​improved game was also included – Djokovic lost on a brisk Melbourne evening.

After the 4-1 in the third game, the coach visited Djokovic for a reason that was not immediately clear. At the beginning of the fortnight, he said he was dealing with “different things”.

He left the court with the doctor at the end of the set and when he came back he seemed to be completely energized. He also usually put away the drop shot, which fluctuated in his success rate.

Kobe tribute

Thiem, fifth in the world, cracked 3: 4 and helped Djokovic to achieve the fourth set and a considerable statistical lead. While Djokovic held a 30:10 record in the fifth set, Thiem was a mediocre 8: 6 success.

The trend continued in the end, Thiem scored the decisive goal to 1: 2.

However, it was far from over since Thiem immediately established two stops.

And he had chances of both when he got into trouble with Djokovic with the forehand and missed a backhand pass across the board. The latter was more difficult, but given Thiem’s ​​propensity to hit eye-catching winners, he would like to shoot back.

Thiem held out a strong serve at the breakpoint at 2-4, and then it was Djokovic’s turn to escape a congestion at 15-30.

There was no drama in the last game. Djokovic used it until 15 when Thiem’s ​​forehand went far. He hasn’t lost a match since the beginning of the year.

Djokovic made an emotional speech when he received his trophy. He urged the crowd to “stick together” and pay tribute to his “mentor” Kobe Bryant.

“There were some devastating things that started in 2020, with huge bushfires here in Australia, conflicts in parts of the world with people who die every day,” he said.

“A person I thought was close in my life, Kobe Bryant, also passed away with his daughter.

“This is a reminder that we should stick together more than ever and be with our families. Stay close to the people who love you and who take care of you. “

17 and count

Serbia won the first ATP Cup and, perhaps just as important, got one of the loudest fans in his career. He always wanted to be loved – Federer and Nadal surpass him in this regard – and he got his wish.

He seemed to slightly affect support at the start of the final. The players in the Rod Laver Arena later got behind Thiem when he fell 4-1.

Djokovic recently downplayed the importance of becoming the all-time grand slam leader for men, but he would undoubtedly still want to get there. He follows Nadal with two and Federer with three.

As a bonus, he will grab Nadal as number 1 in the world rankings next Monday.

Since Djokovic, Nadal and Federer won the last 12 majors, Thiem’s ​​task was always very difficult.

He spent an intense four hours on the pitch against Nadal in the quarterfinals and had an emotional roller coaster ride against Alexander Zverev in the past four hours.

The move to the final, which played on average an hour longer than Djokovic, could have contributed to the result, regardless of whether the Austrian is considered one of the fitter players on the tour. He also gestured that he wanted to throw up in the semifinals.

Thiem has now lost all three Grand Slam finals.

Yes, you guessed it against the all-conquering Big Three.

“It’s unreal what you do over the years,” Thiem said to the crowd after the game.

“You and the other two guys have taken men’s tennis to a new level. I’m really glad I can keep up in those times.”