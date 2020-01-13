Novak Djokovic says there are no clear favorites for the Australian Open title

Loading...

% MINIFYHTML6c4892d9137232083d2e9400b25c0a6a9%

% MINIFYHTML6c4892d9137232083d2e9400b25c0a6a10%

By Reuters

Novak Djokovic says the Australian Open is open next week and expects the current crop of young talents to insist on glory during the Grand Slam opening season.

% MINIFYHTML6c4892d9137232083d2e9400b25c0a6a11%

% MINIFYHTML6c4892d9137232083d2e9400b25c0a6a12%

Djokovic registered a ninth consecutive hard court victory over Rafael Nadal number 1 on Sunday, when Serbia was crowned champion in the inaugural event of the ATP Cup team in Sydney.

The seven-fold Australian Open winner also beat second place in the US Open 2019, Daniil Medvedev, former Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson and rising stars Denis Shapovalov and Christian Garin in the tournament, and showed no signs of elbows at the end surfaced from last season. .

Despite its ominous form, title defender Djokovic expects a tough challenge from lifelong rivals, as well as the new generation.

Novak Djokovic is the most awarded Australian Open champion with seven titles.

Djokovic said, “I think it’s really open, the Australian Open or another blow.”

“I don’t think there are really clear favorites. Of course (Roger) Federer, Nadal, myself because of the experience and everything, and the rankings that we can get, are probably the three best favorites.”

“But then you have Medvedev, (Stefanos) Tsitsipas, Dominic Thiem who really shows off incredible tennis.”

The & # 39; Big Three & # 39; Djokovic, Nadal and Federer have shared the last 12 Grand Slam titles, but the Serbian said the Tsitsipas triumph in the ATP final in November has shown that young people are ready to fight for great honor.

Djokovic added: “They showed that they had grown up on the big stage, that they could challenge the best players in the world and win against them.”

“So everyone keeps talking about the NextGen player who wins a Slam. It looks like he’s getting close. Hopefully not this year. We’ll see.”

View our news, reports and reactions from the most important tennis events by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.

% MINIFYHTML6c4892d9137232083d2e9400b25c0a6a13%