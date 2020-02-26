Novak Djokovic until finally the quarterfinals at the Dubai Obligation Totally free Tennis Championships | Tennis information

%MINIFYHTMLdf8295950a68d0013fd331b868bf53f411%

Novak Djokovic is competing for his fifth title in Dubai, and the first since 2013

Novak Djokovic improved his imperious 15- report this year immediately after a six-3 6-one victory in excess of Philipp Kohlschreiber in 59 minutes at the Dubai Obligation No cost Tennis Championships.

The world range one attained the quarterfinals for the eleventh time in so a lot of appearances in Dubai, where by you will discover Karen Khachanov.

Djokovic has not nevertheless missing a match in 2020 following main Serbia to victory in the inaugural celebration of the ATP Cup workforce in Australia, adopted by his eighth crown in Melbourne.

The 32-calendar year-aged is chasing his fifth title in Dubai and the to start with since 2013, but now he should deal with Khachanov after the Russian despatched Dennis Novak 6-3 six-4.

2nd seed Stefanos Tsitsipas He fought to conquer Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan seven-6 (seven-one) 6-4 to achieve the future round.

The Greek star will fulfill Jan-Lennard Struff from Germany for a place in the semifinals on Thursday.

