Novak Djokovic wins the record-breaking eighth Australian Open title after a dramatic comeback against Dominic Thiem in the Rod Laver Arena

Dominic Thiem fell back painfully when Novak Djokovic continued to dominate the old guard and won an eighth Australian Open title.

It extends the Melbourne record he set last year, and Djokovic is the first man in the open era to win slam titles over three decades.

But for much of this competition, it seemed that Thiem, who defeated Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals, would be the first of the younger generation to win a slam title.

The 26-year-old Austrian led Djokovic with two sets just to repel the Serb and win 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4.

Djokovic, who is unbeaten in the final in the Rod Laver Arena, now has 17 slam titles, just three less than record holder Roger Federer, and will recapture Nadal’s world number one on Monday.

The trio have won the last 13 slams, but after Daniil Medvedev pushed Nadal to five sets in the US Open final, they will undoubtedly have to fight harder to keep the door closed.

The surprise was not so much that Thiem came close – he has been the constant improvement of men’s tennis in recent years when he won four of his previous five games against Djokovic – but that the defending champion played such a patchy game.

The 32-year-old lost his temper in the ninth game of the second set after being injured twice in a row. The second time he was punished and then broke.

On the way back to his seat, he patted the referee Damien Dumusois on the foot and said, “You made yourself famous, you did well.”

It was the start of a six-game run for Thiem, twice second at the French Open against Nadal, who won 4-0 in the third set, and a game later, Djokovic called the doctor again.

He had taken a pill after the first sentence of his victory over Federer in the semi-finals, which had been forgotten due to the focus on the physical struggles of the Swiss.

Djokovic sat with his head bowed and shoulders sagging, but showed signs of life at the end of the third set and a break point saved in the third game of the fourth set was a crucial moment.

How important it was became clear when he calmed down, found his serve again and broke through to send the match to a decision maker.

The chances were very good for the man who has been here so many times and he had a hand on the trophy when he took the 2-1 lead.

Thiem fought bravely to stay within reach, but Djokovic nervously operated it and pointed triumphantly with his fingers to the sky.

Djokovic played one of the best games of his career 12 months ago to beat Nadal in the final. He had completely knocked out his big rival and he started in a similar way.

Thiem had to hold on to his fingernails to stay on a break, but he did and used it when Djokovic fell off the top of the mountain in the seventh game.

However, the opening sentence was still based on the Serbian model after Thiem made a double mistake at the setpoint.

The Austrian had spoken in advance of having to draw a fine line between aggression and ruthlessness, and he had not always understood it correctly, especially not on his backhand.

It was a key shot against Nadal and Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals, but here Thiem, who was on the pitch for almost six hours longer than Djokovic on the way to the final, couldn’t keep it under control.

A savage gave a break in the second set and with Djokovic at 4: 4 the momentum seemed to be back with him.

But then the Serb lost focus when an evening full of drama took place in the Rod Laver Arena.