Novavax will begin human testing of the coronavirus vaccine in May

Novavax (NVAX) – Get Report said it had identified a new candidate for the coronavirus vaccine and that it would begin human testing in mid-May.

Advanced biotechnology from Gaithersburg, Md., Said preliminary study immunogenicity and safety results were expected in July.

“This is clear evidence that the Novavax-created vaccine has the potential to be highly immunogenic in humans, which could lead to protection from covid-19 and help control the spread of this disease,” Matthew Frieman, associate professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine said in a statement.

At least a dozen pharmaceutical companies are working on treatments to help those suffering from deadly respiratory disease.

Monday, Gilead Sciences (gild) – Get Report said it would speed up production of its nascent coronavirus treatment and provide more than 1 million free doses to patients with severe symptoms.

Last month Novavax said it had received $ 4 million in funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

Launched in 2017, CEPI is a global partnership between public, private, civil and philanthropic groups to develop vaccines to stop epidemics.

In February, the company said it was starting animal testing for its potential candidates for the coronavirus vaccine.

Also last month, Novavax said that its NanoFlu seasonal flu treatment reached all primary endpoints in a phase III study for adults 65 years of age or older.

At the last check, Novavax shares rose 11% to $ 16.54.

More than 1.44 million people have been reported infected with coronavirus worldwide and 83,149 have died, according to Johns Hopkins’ CSSE.

