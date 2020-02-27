novel-coronavirus:-lone-gentleman-less-than-quarantine-at-naval-base-ventura-county-soon-after-touring-to-china

Position MUGU, Calif. (KABC) — The Naval Base Ventura County in Position Mugu has a lone man or woman under quarantine soon after he traveled to China, the place officials are trying to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Officials say the client has been at the foundation given that Feb. 23 and will stay there for the length of a 14-working day quarantine purchase.

“A traveler who had not long ago been in (China) returned to the United States by using Los Angeles Worldwide Airport. The traveler, who is asymptomatic, so demonstrates no indication of ailment and has no signs or symptoms, is now under federal quarantine get,” mentioned Dr. Robert McDonald with the Centers for Disorder Manage and Avoidance.

Coronavirus: CDC calls new California situation ‘possible occasion of community-spread’

The traveler life out of state but was taken to the naval foundation mainly because it really is the closest one to LAX that is equipped to manage a traveler that wants to be quarantined, officers said.

“He has a frequent resort place. He has a rest room, a courtyard that he can go out also,” said Jeanne Eckes with the U.S. Section of Well being and Human Solutions on the lone traveler’s dwelling conditions.

Those who occur into get in touch with with him are dressed in protecting gear. If he even now exhibits no indications of the virus, formally recognised as COVID-19, at the close of the quarantine interval, he’ll be allowed to go house.

Officers say the naval base, which has a 20-mattress ability, will be prepared just in circumstance extra patients want to be brought in.

Orange County officers declare community overall health emergency amid coronavirus concerns