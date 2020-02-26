novena-launch-video-clip-for-sun-dance

New United kingdom prog rockers Novena have released a new movie for Sunlight Dance. The keep track of is taken from the London-based mostly sextet’s forthcoming new album Eleventh Hour, which will be produced via Frontiers Data on March six.

“[It’s] the product or service of a shut collaboration with The Cathy Waller Dance Enterprise and filmmaker Neil Monaghan, it is a passionate, dynamic and intense piece of present-day dance, at the moment romantic as it is violent, telling the story of two colossal forces intertwined in a fight of wills,” the band tell Prog.

The band have also introduced an album start demonstrate at London’s Nambucca location for April three. They will be joined by support bands Shattered Skies, Tiberius, Ihlo and Azure. Doors open at 7pm (with a 2.30am curfew) and tickets are priced at just #10. Tickets are available listed here.

Novena feature Haken vocalist Ross Jennings, as properly as guitarist/keyboard participant Harrison White, former No Sin Evades His Gaze associates Dan Thornton (guitar) and Moat Lowe (bass), drummer Cameron Spence and extra vocalist Gareth Mason.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="" data-lazy-priority="high" data-lazy-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/npOpc8udtGU"></noscript>