Close

Autoplay Clearly show Thumbnails Show Captions Last SlideFollowing Slide

Nowadays is Saturday, Feb. 29. On this day:

1504

Christopher Columbus, stranded in Jamaica throughout his fourth voyage to the West, used a properly predicted lunar eclipse to frighten hostile natives into offering food stuff for his crew.

1916

Singer, actress and Television set persona Dinah Shore was born Frances Rose Shore in Winchester, Tennessee. (Shore, who claimed March one, 1917 as her birthdate, died in 1994 just times ahead of she would have turned 78.)

1936

President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a 2nd Neutrality Act as he appealed to American companies not to increase exports to belligerents.

1940

“Gone with the Wind” won 8 Academy Awards, like best image of 1939 Hattie McDaniel gained for best supporting actress, the to start with black performer so honored.

1956

President Dwight D. Eisenhower announced he would seek out a next term of office.

Serial killer Aileen Wuornos was born in Rochester, Michigan (she was executed by the condition of Florida in 2002).

1960

The 1st Playboy Club, that includes waitresses clad in “bunny” outfits, opened in Chicago.

Serial killer Richard Ramirez was born in El Paso, Texas (he died in 2013 although awaiting execution in California).

1996

Daniel Environmentally friendly was convicted in Lumberton, North Carolina, of murdering James R. Jordan, the father of basketball star Michael Jordan, in the course of a 1993 roadside holdup. (Green and an accomplice, Larry Martin Demery, had been sentenced to lifetime in jail.)

2008

Democratic presidential hopeful Barack Obama accused rival Hillary Rodham Clinton of attempting to “participate in on people’s fears to scare up votes” with a Television set advert showing sleeping children and inquiring who would be extra experienced to answer a countrywide security unexpected emergency connect with at 3 a.m.

2012

Davy Jones, 66, the heartthrob singer who assisted propel the manufactured-for-Television rock band The Monkees to the best of the pop charts, died in Stuart, Florida.

2016

A federal judge in New York dominated that the Justice Division could not drive Apple to offer the FBI with entry to locked Apple iphone knowledge in a schedule drug situation.

Justice Clarence Thomas broke 10 a long time of courtroom silence and posed concerns in the course of a Supreme Courtroom oral argument working with gun legal rights, provoking gasps from the viewers.

Today’s Birthdays

Actor Joss Ackland is 92.

Former astronaut Jack Lousma is 84.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople is 80.

Motivational speaker Tony Robbins is 60.

Lawful affairs blogger Eugene Volokh is 52.

Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. is 48.

Poet, musician and hip-hop artist Saul Williams is 48.

Rapper Ja Rule is 44.

Singer-musician Mark Foster (Foster the Persons) is 36.

Former NHL goaltender Cam Ward is 36.

Go through or Share this story: https://www.tennessean.com/tale/news/2020/02/29/right now-background-leap-day-two-notorious-serial-killers-born-aileen-wuornos-richard-ramirez-evening-stalker/4790327002/