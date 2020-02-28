[Now is the deadline for absentee voting]

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The countdown is on, and if you are not capable to make it to the polls Saturday for the South Carolina Democratic presidential main, currently is your last chance to vote absentee. Here’s how you know if you are qualified.

If you meet up with the subsequent conditions you will be able to vote absentee, but the deadline to mail in your absentee ballot has handed, so you will have to go to your nearest election fee business office. According to the SC Election Commission the similar Guidelines for picture ID necessary to vote at the polling place utilize.

You can go to your county voter registration workplace positioned in your county of residence, total an application, and solid your ballot. Voters have till 5PM on the working day ahead of the election in buy to forged their ballots if you fulfill the criteria provided by the SC Election Fee stated underneath.

People capable to vote by absentee ballot:

Members of the Armed Forces or Service provider Marine serving exterior their county of residence and their spouses and dependents residing with them (click on in this article for additional information) Folks serving with the American Purple Cross or with the United Assistance Businesses (USO) who are attached to and serving with the Armed Forces outdoors their county of home and their spouses and dependents residing with them Abroad Citizens (simply click below for supplemental facts) Persons who are bodily disabled College students attending college outside their county of home and their spouses and dependents residing with them Individuals who for causes of work will not be in a position to vote on election working day Government staff members serving outside their county of residence on Election Day and their spouses and dependents residing with them Persons who strategy to be on getaway outside the house their county of residence on Election Working day Folks serving as a juror in state or federal court on Election Day Persons admitted to the medical center as emergency clients on Election Working day or within just a 4-working day period of time before the election People with a loss of life or funeral in the spouse and children in just 3 days prior to the election Individuals confined to a jail or pre-trial facility pending disposition of arrest or demo Persons attending ill or physically disabled individuals Qualified poll watchers, poll supervisors, and county election officials functioning on Election Day Individuals sixty-five yrs of age or more mature Individuals who for religious explanations do not want to vote on a Saturday (Presidential Primaries Only)

Verify the Standing of Your Absentee Ballot

Absentee Voting Methods for Armed forces and Overseas Citizens. Click here to stop by the Navy and Abroad Citizens site.

For additional information on your position, polling locale, to see a sample of the key ballot and far more click on listed here :scvotes.org