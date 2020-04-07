Now the E3 2020 online event has also been canceled

E3 2020 will not occur physically or digitally (photo ESA)

The slow and painful death of E3 continues because the organizers admit that they will not be able to launch the Internet version of the program.

Just yesterday, ESA, the organizers of E3, announced the dates of next year’s E3, confirming that the gaming expo will continue despite this year’s cancellation due to coronavirus.

However, the future of this event was already doubtful long before the advent of Covida-19, given that Sony had dropped out for the second year in a row, and other publishers also had cold feet.

When E3 2020 was first canceled, ESA announced that it would host an online event, but now they admitted it did not happen and will only help promote individual third-party ads.

Here is the full statement, as reported by PC Gamer:

Given the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we will not be presenting the E3 2020 online event in June. Instead, we will work with exhibitors to promote and present individual company listings, including at http://www.E3expo.com, in coming months. We are looking forward to meeting our industry and community in 2021 to present the new version of E3, which will highlight new offers and delight our customers.

As you can see, no companies are listed by name when it comes to promoting ads, so they can only be smaller publishers.

At the moment, the only companies known to be organizing their own digital events in the same general E3 period (i.e., early June) are Microsoft, Nintendo, Ubisoft and Devolver Digital.

None of them have announced any details yet and there is no guarantee that they will do something on the scale of their usual media events on E3.

Bethesda has already said that in June it will not host any E3 equivalent, and given the lack of messages from EA and Activision, they may not be the only ones.

