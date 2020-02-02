Now you can actually take a step into Britney Spears’ most legendary music videos!

Imagine yourself in one of Britney Spears’ music videos. Well, it doesn’t have to be a distant dream anymore.

Thanks to The Zone, an interactive pop-up experience that opens today, you can bring the pop icon’s popular music videos to life. Only this time you are there!

An explosion from the past

Via: the Los Angeles zone

Once you enter the zone, the first thing you’ll see is a huge retail store that sells everything Britney has to offer, including dolls, tour t-shirts, baseball caps, and more.

The tour begins by entering a classroom where you see Hit Me Baby One More Time scribbled across the board and Britney Barbie dolls scribbled on the bookshelf.

From there you walk through a series of 10 rooms, including Oops! … I did it again, Britney High and Stronger among others.

There is also an innovative installation in the “Me Against the Music” room, where you can be the Madonna in a dance off against Britney.

Via: the Los Angeles zone

Toxic welcomes you on a Britney-themed airplane with the iconic pink phone and champagne cart, and in the Piece of Me room, where you can pose on a red carpet and take your own tabloid photo.

Britney fans will have the time of their lives!

Britney’s blessing

What does Britney have to say about this great place?

Jeff Delson, main producer of The Zone, tells MTV News about his experience with this project. “Obviously we had Britney’s blessing and she was so excited that she donated it to us.”

And what exactly was the inspiration behind the master house?

“You can watch an artist’s music videos … she was our first choice because these videos are so iconic and those that shape our thoughts and memories so much,” added Delson. “When we went to her we were excited that she wanted to do it.”

And we are so excited that it happened!

Business Insider calls Britney’s net worth $ 59 million. Spears is still one of the richest singers in the world and her fame, it looks like, will continue to grow exponentially.

