Now you can buy the incredible Crooked House of Windsor

A strangely wobbly house in Windsor has been a lot, from a butcher to a tearoom – and now it’s on sale.

The Crooked House of Windsor is an anti-gravity structure built in the 16th century that housed a number of businesses.

And now, there is an opportunity for another new one to settle there because it is on sale.

As long as you have a spare £ 1.5 million, it could be yours.

While many shady houses are built this way on purpose, this one has an alternative history.

It is actually twisted due to an error that was made in 1592, when it was built at the edge of Windsor market square.

From a jewelry store to a brewery, the building has been a lot over the years

(Image: DeFacto / Wikimedia Commons)

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

The building, formerly known as Windsor Market Cross House, remained upright for almost a century until in 1687 the council ordered its demolition to make room for the neighboring building, Guildhall.

Following a land dispute, the council was forced to rebuild the property, but this was done recklessly and using unsealed oak material.

It was not built twisted on purpose

(Image: Itto Ogami)

As a result, the building leaned in, which is when it got its title from The Crooked House of Windsor.

Since then, he has known a booming business.

In addition to being a butcher and a tea room, the building was a jewelry store, an antique store and a brewery.

In his most recent endeavor, it was a popular teahouse for 30 years, welcoming guests, many of whom stopped there before or after visiting Windsor Castle.

We have created a new WhatsApp group so that you can receive the latest titles from London straight to your phone.

To receive a message per day with the main headlines, as well as last minute alerts, send one of the following messages to 07900 342671 on WhatsApp, depending on where you want to receive news:

NEWS FROM LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON CENTER

NEWS FROM NORTHERN LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON EAST

NEWS FROM SOUTH LONDON

WEST LONDON NEWS

Then add the number to your phone book as “MyLondon”. You must do this or you will not receive the messages.

You will receive one message per day. You can respond at any time with the word STOP.

Your phone number will not be shared with other group members.

In January 2015, the teahouse closed and now the iconic property is finally on the market if for the considerable sum of 1.5 million pounds sterling.

It has been listed as a class A3 premises and can therefore be used for “the sale of food or drink to be consumed on the spot or hot dishes to be consumed outside the premises”.

Do you have pictures of a strange London building? Share them with us by contacting lucy.skoulding@reachplc.com

.