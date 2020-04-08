Now you can take a virtual tour of Andy Warhall’s Tate Modern

Andy Warhol fans can now hold a virtual exhibition of the new exhibition of the Tate Modern variety icon, after London and the rest of the UK closed last month due to a coronavirus.

The cultural giant, known for his work for artists such as The Velvet Underground, is the subject of a new retrospective at the London Gallery.

It features iconic images of Marilyn Monroe, cans of Campbell soup, and lesser-known works from the late Ladies and Gentlemen series, which have not been shown for 30 years.

Art lovers can now enter the gallery for the first time on seven-minute YouTube videos featuring gallery curators Gregor Moir and Fijant Moran taking an in-depth 12-room tour.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZjgAd6Z-dd0 [/ embed]

In addition to showcasing works in the gallery, the commentary also provides invaluable information about the life of one of the most enduring figures of contemporary art.

“The preparation of Andy Warhol’s exhibition in today’s world means confronting a world where everyone has a mental projection of the artist and his production,” said Moir and Moran.

“Everybody owns Warhol. He is one of those rare artists who surpasses the art world, gaining wide fame as one of the most famous artists in America, if not one of the most famous Americans.

“Over time, Warhol has become – and remains – a big brand, which is exactly how he wanted it.”